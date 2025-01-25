Women's HIL: Soorma Club and Odisha Warriors all set for inaugural final

Ranchi, Jan 25 After two weeks of gripping and thrilling hockey action, Odisha Warriors and Soorma Hockey Club are all set to lock horns in a historic clash in the first-ever final of the Women’s Hockey India League (HIL) 2025 at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium here on Sunday.

Table-toppers Soorma flourished in the league stage with 13 points won in six games while Warriors finished just two points behind. With 15 goals scored, Soorma lead the scoring charts however, the Warriors’ mighty defence will be tough to break since they have only conceded five times this season.

The first time both sides met, Soorma prevailed 2-1 courtesy of goals from Hina Bano and Sonam. The Warriors bounced back well in the second encounter salvaging a 2-0 Shootout win after a closely contested goalless draw. Odisha Warriors are on a four-game winning streak and will be confident heading into the game. Having won all three of their penalty shootouts this season, Australian goalkeeper Jocelyn Bartram is in top form and will act pivotal if the finale goes into a shootout.

Star drag-flicker Yibbi Jansen is also one to watch out for having converted five penalty corners and is the joint-leading goalscorer of the league. When asked about her role in Sunday's final, Jansen said, “Penalty corners are our strength, so I will try my best to score tomorrow if I get the chance. That is why the team has bought me. It has been a wonderful experience playing with and against players from all over the world, and I hope we can end the tournament on a high.”

Soorma Hockey Club is known for its relentless attacking prowess. With an astounding 12 field goals scored, their quick-paced attacks across both flanks have stirred ample trouble for their opponents. The young and dynamic Belgian Charlotte Englebert has also etched five goals to her name. The 19-year-old Indian attacker Sonam has been one of the tournament's finds and contributed four goals for her side.

JSW Soorma Hockey head coach Jude Menezes seemed confident with the team's preparation for heading into the final battle and believed his side was capable of prevailing victorious. “We have had a good build-up to the finale, we have topped the table for most parts of the league and we are as prepared as we can be. We will continue to play our aggressive and free-flowing brand of hockey and get goals right from the first quarter.”

While discussing the opposition, the coach stated, “Odisha is a strong team with good foreign players. One thing I can guarantee is that it is going to be an extremely close match and an entertaining final. We are expecting a strong fight.”

Odisha Warriors captain Neha Goyal touched upon the team’s strategy ahead of the big game. “We won’t overdo anything and play to our strengths, the way we have done to reach the final. We will play our passing brand of hockey and try and win as many penalty corners as we can.” Both, JSW Soorma Hockey Club and Odisha Warriors are gearing up to go all out to lift the coveted Hero Women’s Hockey India League trophy and etch their names in history forever by winning the inaugural season.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor