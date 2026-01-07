Women’s HIL: Soorma Hockey Club end season with win against finalists Bengal Tigers

Ranchi, Jan 7 Soorma Hockey Club concluded their Women’s Hockey India League (HIL) 2025-26 campaign with an energetic 3–2 win against finalists Bengal Tigers here at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astro Turf Hockey Stadium.

Although the match was essentially a dead rubber, with Soorma eliminated and the Tigers already qualified for the finals, both teams played with great intensity and kept the crowd engaged with a tightly fought game that went to the final moments.

Soorma began proactively, pressing intensely from the first whistle and pushing the Tigers onto the defensive early. Olivia Shannon played a key role in Soorma’s offence, narrowly missing an opportunity in the fourth minute, but the score stayed the same.

Skipper Salima Tete then centred a shot that just cleared the goalkeeper, shortly after Shannon challenged Tigers captain Jennifer Rizzo with a shot that was easily saved.

After managing the initial exchanges, Soorma took the lead in the 10th minute as Sonam pushed the ball into the net from close range, making it 1–0. The Ranchi-based team maintained control for the rest of the quarter, going into the first break with a well-earned lead.

The Tigers briefly controlled possession early in the second quarter, but Shannon quickly initiated a Soorma counter-attack, though the final pass failed to connect. Soorma received the first penalty corner of the match at the 26th minute and a second shortly after, but the Tigers’ defence remained strong both times.

The Tigers quickly replied with their first penalty corner, which Soorma defended well. Lalremsiami then tried to score, but goalkeeper Nidhi blocked her shot. The Tigers briefly controlled the game late in the quarter and pressed for an equaliser, but Soorma held firm to preserve their 1–0 lead at halftime.

Early in the third quarter, the Tigers aimed to ease pressure by maintaining possession, while Soorma persisted with their aggressive high press. In the 35th minute, Victoria Manuele made a notable solo run, dribbling past defenders and earning a penalty corner that ultimately was unsuccessful. Another Tigers penalty corner occurred in the 37th minute after Penny Squibb's risky high ball, and this time it proved effective. League top scorer Agustina Gorzelany responded with a powerful shot to equalise at 1–1.

Play remained evenly balanced afterwards, and Soorma nearly took the lead again in the final moments of the quarter when Maria Granatto shot narrowly wide, leaving the scores tied as they entered the final period.

In the fourth quarter, Soorma quickly capitalised, earning a penalty corner just 21 seconds after the restart, but they didn't convert. They got another chance in the 49th minute, and this time, they made it count as Vaishnavi stopped the ball cleanly before Squibb scored, putting Soorma ahead 2–1.

The Tigers earned a penalty corner three minutes later but couldn't capitalise. Soon after, Soorma scored again from another penalty corner, leading to a well-coordinated team goal finished by Maria Granatto in the 53rd minute, making it 3–1. A Tigers referral was denied, and the goal was confirmed.

Despite the setback, the Tigers kept fighting and earned a late penalty corner with just over a minute left. Lalremsiami converted the rebound, narrowing the score to 3–2. They pressed hard in the final moments to find an equaliser, but Soorma stayed strong to secure their second win of the season.

