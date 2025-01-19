Women's HIL: Yibbi Jansen stars as Odisha Warriors hammer Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers

Rourkela (Odisha) [India], January 19 : It was a memorable night for hockey fans at a packed Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela as the Odisha Warriors beat the Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers 4-1 in the Women's Hockey India League (2024-25) on Sunday.

Michelle Fillet (16`), Yibbi Jansen (18` and 47`) and Neha Goyal (58`) scored for the Odisha Warriors while Udita (30`) scored for the Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers, as per a press release from HIL.

The two sides had played out a 1-1 draw three days ago in Ranchi with the Odisha Warriors then winning the penalty shootout thanks to goalkeeper Jocelyn Bartram's heroics. Penalty shootouts were not required tonight as the Warriors secured the win in style to take them to the top of the points table with eight points.

The Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers were the better side at the start of the first quarter as they made multiple circle penetrations. However, they were unable to test Bartram in the Odisha Warriors goal.

In the 11th minute, the Warrior's Baljeet Kaur made a good run down the right before feeding the ball to Rutuja Pisal in the circle. The young Indian player did well to force goalkeeper Grace O'Hanlon to make a good save.

The first penalty corner of the match was awarded to the Tigers in the 14th minute. Udita's slap shot was deflected onto Ishika Chaudhary's body by a Tigers player and the umpire awarded the Tigers a penalty stroke. The Warriors used their referral to reverse the decision as the ball had struck Chaudhary above her knee.

The Warriors opened the scoring with the first move of the second quarter. Yibbi Jansen played a delightful pass from the halfway line to find Michelle Fillet. Fillet's shot was hit with so much power that it went past goalkeeper O'Hanlon before she could even react, said the press release.

The Warriors kept up the pressure and won their first penalty corner in the 18th minute. Yibbi Jansen found the bottom corner with a venomous drag-flick to double her side's lead.

The two goals gave the Warriors a significant boost as they made multiple circle penetrations through quick counterattacks. The Tigers managed to defend their goal well as they stayed in the match.

The Tigers won their second penalty corner of the match right as the hooter went off to mark the end of the half. Udita's slap shot took a deflection off a Warriors defender before creeping past Bartram into goal.

The third quarter was an evenly matched affair. The Tigers did most of the attacking as they tried to get back on level terms. It was a credit to the Warriors' defence that they went into the final quarter with their noses ahead.

The Warriors scored in the third minute of the quarter to relieve the pressure off of them. Tigers goalkeeper Jennifer Rizzo deliberately played the ball behind the goalline to gift the Warriors a penalty corner. Jansen stepped up and delivered to restore her side's two-goal advantage.

The Warriors won another penalty corner in the 49th minute but this time Rizzo made a good save with her foot to keep out Jansen's drag flick.

Neha Goyal sealed the victory for the Odisha Warriors in the 58th minute with a superb finish. Jansen once again found Fillet in the Warriors' circle with an overhead pass. Fillet had all the time to find Neha in the circle and the Warriors captain was not going to miss from point-blank range.

