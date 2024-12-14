Women's Jr Asia Cup: Defending champ India prevail 3-1 over Japan, reach final

Muscat (Oman), Dec 14 India defeated Japan 3-1 to enter the final of the Women’s Junior Asia Cup as they eye to defend their title. Mumtaz Khan (4’), Sakshi Rana (5’) and Deepika (13’) bagged early goals for India in their victory. Japan’s Niko Maruyama (23’) scored her side’s only goal but couldn’t make a comeback in time to win the tie.

India made a dominant start in the first quarter and bagged three goals to get an early advantage.

The first goal came after a defensive error by the Japanese defence which was capitalised by Mumtaz Khan in the fourth minute. Moments later, Sakshi Rana fired a powerful shot towards the goal from a distance and managed to beat the keeper.

Towards the end of the first quarter, Beauty Dungdung was brought down by the Japanese goalkeeper in the shooting circle and India was given a penalty stroke. The leading goal-scorer of the tournament, Deepika, stepped up and scored to give India a sizable lead early on.

Japan fought back in the second quarter and managed to reduce the deficit, courtesy of a goal from Niko Maruyama in the 23rd minute. Japan did well with its quick attacks and tried to catch the Indian defence off-guard and succeeded once.

Both sides fought hard in the third quarter but couldn’t find a goal. Japan gradually started dominating the play but India had the upper hand on the scorecard and used it to its full advantage.

Japan started the fourth quarter aggressively as India stayed on the back foot and protected their goal. In the 48th minute, Japan received a penalty corner which almost made it into the Indian goal but captain Jyoti Singh made a heroic goal-line save to keep India’s lead intact. Japan earned two late penalty corners as well but India’s defence was up to the task and ensured they see out a 3-1 win.

India will either face China or Korea in the final at 20:30 IST on Sunday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor