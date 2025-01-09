Women's National T20 Cricket Tournament for the Blind to be played in Kochi

Ernakulam (Kerala), Jan 9 A total of 19 teams from all over the country will be in the fray when the Women's National T20 Cricket Tournament for the Blind 2025 will be played here from January 13. The event is being jointly organised by the Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) and Cricket Association for the Blind in Kerala (CABK), in association with Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled, Bengaluru.

The 19 teams in the fray for the title will be divided into five groups and the league stage will commence on January 13. The 19 participating teams have been divided into groups based on their performances in the previous national tournament. This year, three new teams Vidarbha, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar have been included in the event.

The league stage and quarterfinals will conclude on January 16 and the semifinals will take place on January 17, where the top four teams will compete for the two spots in the final. The grand finale will be played on January 18 at the Palace Oval, Kochi. In all, a total of 34 matches will be played during the tournament.

Odisha has dominated the tournament, winning the title three times in the last four editions, while Karnataka secured the trophy in 2022. The previous four editions have witnessed Odisha and Karnataka consistently reaching the finals, with Odisha maintaining the upper hand.

Dr. Mahantesh G. Kivadasannavar, Chairman of the Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI), stated "The Women's National T20 Cricket Tournament for the Blind is not just a celebration of cricket but also a testament to the resilience and determination of women cricketers with visual impairments.

"Each edition of this tournament inspires us as we witness extraordinary talent breaking barriers and redefining possibilities. We are thrilled to see 19 teams participating this year, reflecting the growing popularity of cricket for the blind among women. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to IndusInd Bank for their unwavering support in empowering these athletes and making this event a grand success,” he said.

On the occasion, Minu Mani, the first woman cricketer from Kerala to represent India, was unveiled as the Event Ambassador, while India women's team captain Harmanpreet Kaur continues her role as the Goodwill Ambassador for Women’s Cricket.

Expressing her enthusiasm, Minu Mani said, "It is a profound honour to serve as the Event Ambassador for the IndusInd Bank Women's National T20 Cricket Tournament for the Blind 2025. This tournament goes beyond the boundaries of the game and I am thrilled to stand by and celebrate these remarkable players as they redefine possibilities and inspire us all on this extraordinary stage."

The grand inauguration ceremony will take place on January 12 at Durbar Hall Ground, Ernakulam. Dr. R. Bindu, Minister for Higher Education & Social Justice will be the chief guest along with other distinguished guests. A musical evening with Vaikom Vijayalakshmi is scheduled to make the event memorable.

Groupings:

Group A: Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal & Assam

Group B: Karnataka, Rajasthan, Gujarat & Haryana

Group C: Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Maharashtra & Telangana

Group D: Jharkhand, Chandigarh, Bihar & Vidarbha

Group E: Kerala, Tamil Nadu & Uttar Pradesh

