Women’s ODI WC winning Indian team to meet President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday

New Delhi, Nov 5 The Women’s ODI World Cup winning Indian team will meet President Droupadi Murmu in the national capital on Thursday morning. As per the information IANS received on Wednesday, the players are set to leave for Rashtrapati Bhawan around 10:15am, with the meeting and felicitation scheduled for 12 noon.

Previously on Wednesday evening, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side had a scheduled interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his official residence at Lok Kalyan Marg. In the planned felicitation, Modi congratulated the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side, dressed in smart formal dresses and with winner’s medals in their necks.

He also lauded them on their historic achievement and praised their remarkable comeback in the tournament after a string of three defeats in the league stage and trolling they had faced on social media platforms. He also spoke to the players and support staff members in a group interaction, with the team also gifting him a signed Indian team jersey.

The Indian team had arrived in New Delhi on Tuesday evening for a scheduled meeting with PM Modi, amidst tight security measures at their hotel. Celebrations post their epochal triumph continued inside the hotel, with Jemimah Rodrigues, Radha Yadav and Sneh Rana dancing to dhol beats, and being cheered on by hotel staff and guests.

India ended their wait for a major ICC trophy in senior women’s cricket when they defeated South Africa by 52 runs in the 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup final held at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday.

Following their engagements with the Prime Minister and the President, the players and support staff members will disperse to their respective hometowns. Shafali Verma, the Player of the Match in the ODI World Cup final, will head to Nagaland to lead the North Zone side in the ongoing Inter Zonal T20 tournament.

