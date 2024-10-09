Women’s T20 WC: Asha, Arundhati pick three-fers as India thrash Sri Lanka by 82 runs

Dubai, Oct 9 Leg-spinner Asha Sobhana and seam-bowling all-rounder Arundhati Reddy took three-wicket hauls as India comprehensively thrashed Sri Lanka by 82 runs to keep their hopes of reaching the semifinals alive in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 at the Dubai International Stadium here on Wednesday.

The victory was set up by half-centuries from captain Harmanpreet Kaur and vice-captain Smriti Mandhana, which took India to 172/3, the highest total of this Women’s T20 World Cup. In reply, Asha and Arundhati bagged 3-19 each as Sri Lanka, who lost their top three in the Power-play, were bowled out for 90 in 19.5 overs, as India got their highest-ever victory margin in Women’s T20 World Cups.

The big win also ensures India’s net run rate has shot up to 0.58 and they jumped to second place in Group A, ahead of Pakistan and New Zealand. India got their breakthrough in the opening over when Vishmi Gunaratne miscued a loft off Renuka Singh Thakur and substitute fielder Radha Yadav ran diagonally to her right and made a dive to her left to complete a stunning catch.

Shreyanka Patil landed a body blow to Sri Lanka when Chamari Athapaththu pushed at a tossed-up delivery and edged to Deepti Sharma at slip. Renuka struck again when she enticed Harshitha Samarawickrama to go for a big drive and nicked behind.

Anushka Sanjeewani and Kavisha Dilhari briefly rebuilt Sri Lanka’s innings with a 37-run stand for the fourth wicket, before the former was stumped off Asha. From there, the result was a foregone conclusion as Asha and Arundhati Reddy went on to complete their respective three-fers, while good catching ensured the match came to an end in India’s favour.

Brief scores:

India 172/3 in 20 overs (Harmanpreet Kaur 52 not out, Smriti Mandhana 50; Ama Kanchana 1-29, Chamari Athapaththu 1-34) beat Sri Lanka 90 all out in 19.5 overs (Kavisha Dilhari 21; Asha Sobhana 3-19, Arundhati Reddy 3-19) by 82 runs

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor