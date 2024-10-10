Women’s T20 WC: ICC marks World Mental Health Day by organising awareness workshops

Dubai, Oct 10 On the occasion of World Mental Health Day, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said it has delivered awareness workshops to teams participating in the ongoing Women’s T20 World Cup. ICC added it is on the lines of similar sessions held at last year’s Men's ODI World Cup in India.

The ICC said in a statement that the sessions delivered to the 10 participating teams are aimed at raising awareness about mental health, the importance of prioritising mental well-being both on and off the field, and creating safe environments to talk about matters about mental health.

“The ICC Mental Health Awareness session was a good reminder for us players to look after our mental health as much as our physical fitness. It is important for cricketers to not be ashamed to talk about mental health issues and seek help when needed," said Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu.

The teams competing in the T20 World Cup in the UAE heard from cricketers Robin Uthappa and Amelia Kerr, who shared their experiences through a video and threw light on the importance of players looking after their mental health.

"Cricket can be a demanding sport that requires not only physical endurance but also mental strength. The ICC is working with its membership to raise awareness in cricket on the importance of prioritising mental well-being and providing players with the right support to thrive mentally," said Dr. Peter Harcourt, Chair of the ICC Medical Advisory Committee.

The pair openly spoke about their mental health journey and provided their perspective on the potential impact of it on a cricketing career and personal life, as well as the importance of being kind to oneself and looking out for teammates who may be struggling silently.

"We’re fortunate to have athletes in our sport who are courageous enough to speak openly about their mental health journeys. The health and wellbeing of cricketers, mental and physical, is of primary importance to the ICC since the athletes are at the heart of the sporting contest.”

"Melie and Robin's willingness to share their stories on camera has the potential to help someone find the courage to talk about it," concluded Snehal Pradhan, former India cricketer, and ICC Manager - Women’s Cricket.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor