Women's T20 WC: Kerr had a goal to be Player of the Tournament and she did it, says Martin

Dubai, Oct 21 Following New Zealand winning the 2024 Women’s T20 World Cup, former wicketkeeper-batter Katey Martin shared that all-rounder Amelia Kerr had accomplished her pre-event aspiration of being named the Player of the Tournament.

In the final at the Dubai International Stadium, Amelia, 24, top-scored with 43 before picking up an important three-fer through her leg-spin to help New Zealand get a historic 32-run win and pick up the Player of the Match award.

She eventually finished with 15 scalps, the most wickets taken by a bowler in any edition of the Women’s T20 World Cup, apart from making 143 runs with the bat, which was enough to give her the Player of the Tournament award.

"One little secret is that was a goal of hers to be the Player of the Tournament and she’s done that. She’s set the bar so high in what she wants to do for herself but also for the country.

"Look, she’s a once-in-a-generation player. I’ve said it year-on-year-on-year, she’ll be the future New Zealand captain and to perform like that I think just shows so much of character," said Katey on the ICC's Digital Daily show.

Katey, an accomplished wicketkeeper-batter for New Zealand from 2003 to 2022 before transitioning into the commentary box, went on to applaud the White Ferns' for giving it their all to lift their first-ever Women’s T20 World Cup title after being runners-up in 2009 and 2010 editions.

"These people they’ve dreamed about this since they were kids, Melie Kerr, Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine; they've dreamed of this moment. And I think they’ll be in disbelief, half of them were out on the field with cramps. They’ve just put it all out in the park, and it’s just so much pride in this group of players."

