Women's T20 WC: Manjrekar hails Harmanpreet's gritty inning in India's narrow loss to Australia

New Delhi, Oct 14 Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar praised Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur’s fighting spirit in India's narrow defeat to Australia in the Women's T20 World Cup.

Although India fell just short of chasing a 152-run target in Sharjah, losing by nine runs, Manjrekar noted that Harmanpreet’s unbeaten 54 off 47 balls showcased her calibre.

"Harmanpreet Kaur showed in the end why she is so great. She almost won the match," Manjrekar said on Star Sports. "The pitch was very tricky, the score was almost like chasing 250, and they reached so close. It’s a matter of great pride for me," he said.

“The Indian team touched new heights today. This was a very important match... the batters kept scoring without Mandhana’s contribution, and the bowling was good," he added.

Harmanpreet’s superb 54 not out saw India go agonisingly close to a tournament-saving win over defending champions Australia. She had rebuilt for India as they looked to chase down 152 to win, and accelerated to her half-century to set up a final over where 14 runs were required.

But four wickets fell in Annabel Sutherland’s final over, including two run outs, as India and Kaur fell short of the winning post.

"They set an excellent score on the tough pitch in Sharjah. They set 150 where the average score is around 115. India almost won this match. So they reached close to Mount Everest, they reached the third or fourth base," said Manjrekar.

After a narrow loss on Sunday night, India's chances to qualify for the semis rest with the result of the final Group A encounter between New Zealand and Pakistan on Monday.

Only a win for Pakistan over New Zealand on Monday will see India seal a top two finish in the group stage, but even then 'Net Run Rate' could deny India a knockout spot.

