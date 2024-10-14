Women's T20 WC: 'Me & Deepti couldn't hit few loose balls', Harmanpreet Kaur rues missed opportunity vs Aus

Sharjah, Oct 14 India captain Harmanpreet Kaur expressed frustration over missing opportunities to capitalise on loose deliveries during her 63-run stand with Deepti Sharma for the fourth wicket as her side suffered 7-run loss against Australia in a crucial Women's T20 World Cup clash.

India's narrow loss on Sunday night left Harmanpreet’s side needing a helping hand from Pakistan if they are to progress to the semifinal from Group A as the defending champions Australia have officially qualified for the knockout stages of the tournament with a win.

Harmanpreet’s superb 54 not out saw India go agonisingly close to a tournament-saving win over defending champions Australia. She had rebuilt for India as they looked to chase down 152 to win, and accelerated to her half-century to set up a final over where 14 runs were required.

But four wickets fell in Annabel Sutherland’s final over, including two run outs, as India and Kaur fell short of the winning post.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Harmanpreet said that the depth of Australia’s quality won out on the day. "I think their entire team contributes; they don't depend on one or two players, they have a lot of all-rounders who contribute. We also planned well and we were there in the game. They didn't gave away easy runs and made it difficult. They are an experienced side."

Harmanpreet identified two more reasons why her effort was insufficient. In the middle overs, the scoring rate was not kept high enough by her and Deepti Sharma, who together restored India's position in the match. Furthermore, in the crucial moments of the match, Australia's prior success served as a valuable asset.

"When me and Deepti were batting, we couldn't hit a few loose balls. We can learn a lot from Australia. Whatever was in our hands, we were trying to do that but that's something not in our control. If we get the opportunity to play another game, that will be great. But otherwise, whoever deserves to be there, that team will be there.

Only a win for Pakistan over New Zealand on Monday will see India seal a top two finish in the group stage, but even then 'Net Run Rate' could deny India a knockout spot.

"That is something that is not in your control, you have to always keep your playing eleven ready even when one or two player misses out. Radha bowled really well, she was in the game and she was fielding well. You need a character like that in the team who is always there. It was a chaseable total," she said.

