Women’s T20 WC: Poonam Yadav predicts India, Australia to advance from group A

New Delhi, Sep 25 As the Women’s T20 World Cup draws near, spinner Poonam Yadav shared her thoughts on the Indian women’s team preparations and potential ahead of the tournament. She delved into India’s team composition, their group stage opponents, and what she believes will be key to their success.

India's campaign kicks off on October 4 against New Zealand, followed by an eagerly awaited clash with arch-rivals Pakistan on October 6. After facing Sri Lanka again on October 9, they will conclude the group stage against Australia on October 13. All matches are set to take place in Dubai,

Poonam highlighted the tactical decisions captain Harmanpreet Kaur may have to make, particularly regarding the balance between pacers and spinners in the playing XI.

“If the dew factor becomes significant, captain Harmanpreet Kaur may opt for a team combination that includes one or two spinners. While she has shown confidence in the pacers, given the pitch's bounce, she may also consider using Asha Shobana, a wrist-spinner. Wrist spinners can turn the ball on any type of track, and their pace is generally slower.

She further emphasised Deepti Sharma’s role as a pivotal player in India’s bowling attack, suggesting that both Sharma and Shobana could feature prominently in the World Cup, depending on conditions.

"Deepti Sharma will undoubtedly play a key role in leading India's bowling attack. It's possible that both Deepti Sharma and Asha Shobana could be included in the playing eleven. However, given Harmanpreet Kaur's preference for pacers, it’s likely she will primarily rely on them,” Poonam told Star Sports.

Previously, India suffered a disappointing loss in the 2020 T20 World Cup final against Australia and narrowly missed out on victory in the 2017 ODI World Cup, falling just nine runs short against England. The 2023 T20 World Cup semifinals ended in a similarly heartbreaking defeat to Australia, further fueling the desire to clinch the coveted title.

India’s group also includes Sri Lanka, New Zealand, and Pakistan, with each posing unique challenges. While Yadav acknowledged that Sri Lanka would be eager to defeat India again, she expressed confidence in India’s history of World Cup success against them.

"I think Australia and India from our group will advance to the next stage, with Australia being a formidable opponent. India's performance in T20Is over the past two years has been impressive, with strong batting, bowling, and fielding. The team combination looks excellent, but Australia will undoubtedly pose a significant challenge. Sri Lanka will also be eager to defeat India again, though India has a history of success against them at the World Cup level. The match against Pakistan will be intriguing, but I am confident we will win.

"As for New Zealand, we played them in the same pool in 2018, and we defeated all the teams except Sri Lanka. Although we lost in the semi-finals, I believe our current team combination, positive environment, and Shafali Verma's crucial role will help us succeed. Her ability to quickly score 60-70 runs in the first six overs can put the opposition on the back foot, and I hope she continues to play this role," she said.

Poonam also also pointed out how Shafali Verma’s explosive batting at the top of the order could be a game-changer. "Her ability to quickly score 60-70 runs in the first six overs can put the opposition on the back foot, and I hope she continues to play this role,” she remarked.

The 33-year-old spinner also touched on the improvements within the Indian team under the guidance of coach Amol Mazumdar. "Coach Amol Mazumdar has focused extensively on improving the team's fielding and fitness. He also organized a 10-day skill camp. I believe things are improving, and all the girls in the camp have been working hard.

"When you're part of such a camp, you gain clarity about your playing position, who plays a key role at which position, and where you should be bowling. It helps rectify mistakes, ensuring you don’t repeat them in the World Cup. I'm confident Team India will win the World Cup," she concluded.

