Women’s T20 WC: WI coach Deitz praises players for putting their bodies and passion on the line

Sharjah, Oct 19 Though West Indies’ ambitions of reaching the 2024 Women’s T20 World Cup final ended with an eight-run defeat to New Zealand at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, head coach Shane Deitz praised his players for putting their bodies and passion on the line.

West Indies began their competition with a ten-wicket hammering at the hands of South Africa, before coming back roaring to top Group B with a dominant chase against England. They also dealt with injuries to Zaida James, Deandra Dottin and Stafanie Taylor while punching above their weight to enter the semi-finals.

"It's been pretty emotional last few days I guess for a great win over England emotions are high we tried to get back to a level for our emotions and be ready to play again, which I think we did. But I think the girls are so passionate about playing cricket for the West Indies. And they put their body on the line and their passion on the line all the time. So, they're going to have some emotions," said Deitz after the match ended.

Speaking of Stafanie playing the semi-final despite the injury around her right knee, Deitz said, "She was battling soreness and pain, and she was just battling to get through it all the time. It was amazing that she was able to come up today."

"She looked probably better than she did for the last few weeks. She really was mind over body. She gave everything and obviously couldn't get so over the line. But she put everything in for the team, which we all respect and thank her for that."

Deitz signed off by saying the West Indies will be buoyed by getting into the semifinals in the UAE and will aim for going all the way when the next T20 World Cup happens in England in 2026.

"Over the last 12 months we've been working towards how we're going to match the best teams in the world and we had to design a way or work out a way of cricket that's going to suit West Indies cricket and how we can play with our style of play which we've been trying to work on and develop a West Indies way which has been successful in men's cricket and women's cricket for a long time.”

"We're just trying to get back to those roots of entertaining cricket and backing ourselves and trying to win games, not hope the other teams play bad. We want to try out and actually get on the front foot and dominate teams. So, we're at a process. It's only been a year, as I say, but we've improved a lot. The T20 World Cup is in 2026, and we'll be ready to take on the world again."

