Women's T2O WC: Containing Athapaththu crucial to overcome SL for keeping SF hope alive, feels Shafali

New Delhi, Oct 7 Ahead of the crucial encounter against Sri Lanka at the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024, India opener Shafali Verma feels that containing the skipper Chamari Athapaththu will be crucial in beating Sri Lanka to keep the chances of progressing to the semifinals alive.

After losing their tournament opener against New Zealand by 58 runs, India bounced back strong, with a 6-wicket win over Pakistan. Women in Blue are next facing Sri Lanka on October 9 and Australia on October 13, with both games being crucial to India’s chances of making it to the semi-finals

Ahead of the crucial games, Shafali, Smriti Mandhana, and Renuka Singh reflected on the upcoming encounters, providing insights into the challenges of facing formidable opponents like Sri Lanka, led by the dangerous Athapaththu, and six-time champions Australia.

Shafali acknowledged the growing strength of Sri Lanka, particularly under the leadership of Athapaththu. "There was a time when Chamari was the one scoring most of the runs and taking wickets, but in the Asia Cup, her entire team performed well.

"They’ve improved a lot, which is why they won the cup. Chamari carries the pressure of being a key player, and it’s inspiring to see how she handles it and performs for her country," she told Star Sports.

India’s pace spearhead, Renuka Singh also weighed in on the threat of Athapaththu. "Chamari Athapaththu is very interesting. She's the only one from Sri Lanka who takes the team to the other side," Renuka remarked. "I try to get her out as soon as possible because if she is set, she can take over the match. So I have a plan on how to get her out."

Smriti emphasised the importance of maintaining focus and intensity in every game. Speaking on the upcoming matches, she said, "As a player, all games are important to us. When you come to the World Cup, you have to give 100 percent in each game. Sri Lanka is a good team in our group."

The star batter was particularly candid about the challenge posed by Australia, a team India has had fierce battles with in the past. "With Australia, you know that you can’t make errors and you have to get the best game out on that particular day to get the better of them. There’s excitement to do that because they are a really good team, and to come up against them and beat them would be huge."

Australia, led by the formidable Alyssa Healy, has been one of the most consistent teams in the history of the Women’s T20 World Cup. For India to progress in the tournament, they will need to be at their absolute best against the reigning and six-time champions Australia.

