Women’s World Cup: Australia become first team to secure semi-final spot

Visakhapatnam, Oct 16 Australia stormed into the semi-finals of the Women’s World Cup with a dominant 10-wicket win over Bangladesh on Thursday.

The result lifted Australia to the top of the table with nine points from five matches, while Bangladesh remained sixth with two points.

Chasing 199 after Bangladesh opted to bat, openers Alyssa Healy and Phoebe Litchfield made light work of the target, sealing victory in under 25 overs. The unbeaten 202-run stand is also the second-highest for any wicket against Bangladesh Women in ODIs behind the 243-run partnership between South Africa’s Tasmin Brits and Wolvaardt for the opening wicket at Benoni in 2023.

Healy was in sublime form, smashing an unbeaten 113 off just 77 balls - her second century of the tournament - laced with 20 fours. Litchfield offered solid support with a fluent 84 not out, featuring 12 boundaries and a six, as the pair shared an unbroken 199-run stand to complete the chase with ease.

Leg-spinner Alana King was named Player of the Match for economical figures of 2-18 in 10 overs, which included four maidens.

Earlier, Sobhana Mostary anchored Bangladesh’s innings with a gritty 66* off 80 balls, guiding her side to 198/9. Her knock, which included nine fours, was also the first 50-plus score by a Bangladesh batter against Australia in ODIs. Rubya Haider contributed a useful 44, but regular wickets prevented Bangladesh from building momentum.

Australia’s bowlers were clinical despite a few missed chances. Alana King (2/18) and Georgia Wareham (2/22) impressed with disciplined spells, while Ashleigh Gardner (2/47) and Annabel Sutherland (2/42) chipped in with crucial breakthroughs. Megan Schutt struck early to remove opener Fargana Hoque, setting the tone for a controlled performance.

Bangladesh will next face Sri Lanka on October 20, while Australia aim to maintain their unbeaten streak against England on October 22.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor