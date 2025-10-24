Women's World Cup: Credit to Smriti and Pratika for converting starts, says skipper Harmanpreet as India reach semis

Navi Mumbai, Oct 24 India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur on Thursday gave credit to openers Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal for converting their start into contrasting centuries that set up India's 53-run win via DLS Method over New Zealand, which sealed a place in the semifinals of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup.

Mandhana scored an aggressive 95-ball 109 while Rawal compiled 122 off 134 balls as they shared a massive 212-run partnership as India posted a massive 340/3 in 49 overs. Though New Zealand were set a revised target of 325 in 44 overs following another rain interruption, clinical bowling by the Indians restricted the White Ferns to 271/8 in 44 overs.

Harmanpreet said it was not as easy as it looked, and the team had to fight all the way.

"It was not easy. Credit goes to the entire team for the way we fought today. We knew how important this game was; the entire team was charged up and happy with how we played today.

"We were getting starts, but unfortunately, were unable to make it big. Credit goes to Smriti and Pratika for the way they took responsibility. We got a very good start," said Harmanpreet Kaur in the post-match presentation at the Dr DY Patil Stadium on Thursday.

The Indian team also came up with an inspired decision to promote Jemimah Rodrigues to No.3, and the Mumbai batter blazed to a 55-ball 76 to help India to a massive total.

"When they (Smriti and Pratika) both scored 200 runs on the board, that is when we decided if we can put Jemi (in at 3). The way she batted that is what the entire world was expecting from her," said Harman.

The India skipper acknowledged that it is not easy to play at home because of the huge expectations, but said the team has decided to enjoy the situation instead of considering it as pressure.

"Whenever you are playing at home, everyone expects a lot from you. As a team, we discuss that this is our home and the crowd is always cheering for us. This is a moment to enjoy rather than just putting pressure (on ourselves)," she added.

She was happy with the way her team handled the situation and executed their plans. "Really happy with the way we executed. It was not easy (after three defeats). But everyone in the team stood up. The way we lifted each other that shows how positive we were. We knew the last three games did not go well, but we knew we are going to change it. Today was the right time, and really happy (we could do it)," said the skipper.

Harmanpreet Kaur was looking forward to the last league match against Bangladesh to further fine-tune things before the semifinals. "We have been doing really well while batting, but bowling is something that I personally feel we have to put ourselves strong. As a bowling unit as well, hopefully, we can come together and show a better way," said Harmanpreet.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor