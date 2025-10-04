Women's World Cup: Everyone you meet tells you to win, says Smriti Mandhana on the India–Pakistan rivalry

Colombo, Oct 4 As India gear up to face arch-rivals Pakistan in their second ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 encounter in Colombo on Sunday, vice-captain Smriti Mandhana perfectly captured the emotions that surround one of cricket’s most storied rivalries

“The atmosphere during India–Pakistan games is always very intense; it’s always a full house. Everyone you meet since morning tells you to win. That sort of atmosphere also brings out the best in you sometimes. My teammates and I absolutely enjoy that,” Mandhana said in a conversation with JioStar, ahead of the high-voltage clash.

The stakes are always high when India and Pakistan meet, and Mandhana’s words reflect not just the competitive spirit but also the pride that comes with wearing the Indian jersey in such contests. India, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, began their World Cup campaign on a winning note, defeating Sri Lanka by 59 runs in a rain-hit match in Guwahati. Pakistan, meanwhile, suffered a setback in their opener, losing to Bangladesh by seven wickets in Colombo — making Sunday’s fixture crucial for both sides.

Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur, who has featured in several India–Pakistan encounters, said these matches hold a special place in every cricketer’s heart. “We have grown up watching India–Pakistan games and always wanted to be a part of them. We always talk about treating it as any other game and staying focused,” she said, underlining the balance between passion and composure that India aim to maintain.

All-rounder Deepti Sharma echoed similar sentiments about the rivalry’s intensity. “The weight and excitement of India–Pakistan matches are always greater compared to other games. We look forward to that contest and are always on our toes when we face them,” she said.

From the other camp, Pakistan captain Fatima Sana reflected on her memories of facing India and the mutual respect between the two teams. “I was young when I played in the last World Cup in 2022, and after the Pakistan–India match, the whole Indian team came and met us. The way they celebrated and sat together, and had fun together, was really special. That was the moment I thought we had a great relationship with the Indian team, and I enjoyed that,” she recalled.

Confident of her side’s preparation, Fatima added, “I believe in our team because of the way the players have performed in the last few months. Everyone is in good shape and performing well. We know the Indian team is strong, and we saw how they played against Australia in the last series; Mandhana, Jemimah, and Richa played really well. Both teams know the conditions. We will try to play good cricket against them.”

She also had words of admiration for her Indian counterpart. “Harmanpreet Kaur is obviously a senior and experienced player. The way she carries the Indian team with so many hopes is impressive. She is a very impactful player; she can hit and even defend when needed,” Fatima said.

