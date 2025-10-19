Women’s World Cup: Fifties from Smriti, Harman in vain as England beat India to enter semis

Indore, Oct 19 In a match that swung like a pendulum, England held their nerve to break India’s hearts by clinching a thrilling four-run win at the Holkar Stadium on Sunday and book their place in the semi-finals of the 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup.

Smriti Mandhana’s elegant 88, along with Harmanpreet Kaur’s amazing 70 and Deepti Sharma’s late fifty, had seemingly set India on course for securing their highest chase in women’s ODIs. But the fall of Smriti and Deepti turned a straightforward pursuit into a royal mess, as India ended up at 284/6 in a chase of 289.

Despite having three half-centurions in their line-up, India couldn’t match the impact of Heather Knight’s earlier masterclass. Her composed 109 formed the backbone of England’s innings and ultimately proved to be the defining factor in the match. Laced with 15 boundaries and a six, Knight’s knock anchored the middle overs and gave England the momentum they needed. Her dismissal via run-out momentarily gave India a glimmer of hope, but that was quickly extinguished by England’s disciplined bowling in the final overs.

Linsey Smith and Sophie Ecclestone, despite an off-colour night, were at the center of moments that deflated India’s chase and tilted momentum irrevocably in England’s favour. India, now on a three-match losing streak, must regroup quickly and beat New Zealand in a virtual knockout clash if they are to keep their semi-final hopes alive.

India’s chase began with Pratika Rawal having an early life on one when Charlie Dean dropped her at short cover. After punching Lauren Bell on backfoot past point for four, Pratika went for an unconvincing cut, but nicked behind off the pacer.

Harleen Deol was troubled by Lauren beating her inside and outside edges, before she bounced back by hitting five boundaries, with a lovely drive wide of the pacer being the standout. Just when Harleen looked comfortable, Charlie Dean got some drift to hit her back pad and trap her lbw on the last ball of power-play.

With Smriti looking scratchy, Harmanpreet got going with three clipped leg-side boundaries. Smriti finally showed signs of catching up by edging and steering Charlie for a brace of fours. When the decisive match-up against Sophie Ecclestone came, Harmanpreet and Smriti didn’t allow her to settle in.

Harmanpreet began by driving and lofting off her for boundaries, before creaming Linsey Smith for four. When Smriti faced up to Sophie, she easily cut and flayed her for two boundaries. After Harmanpreet overturned an lbw decision off Charlie, as replays found an inside edge, Smriti got her fifty in 60 balls and hit a good cut off the off-spinner for four.

Lauren’s return didn’t stop India’s assured run flow as Harmanpreet hammered a four off her slower ball, before raising her fifty in 54 balls. After Smriti backed away to cut Charlie for four, Harmanpreet tore into Nat Sciver-Brunt by lapping, pulling, piercing off-side gap and steering via third man for four boundaries.

But the England skipper had the last laugh when Harmanpreet went for a steer, but was caught by the short third man. Though England managed to find some control, Smriti continued to impress with her backfoot play, with her late steer and late cut getting a four each off Charlie and Alice Capsey.

With Deepti Sharma keeping the scoreboard ticking with her ones and twos, apart from the slog and sweep fetching her boundaries, India were ticking along nicely. But Smriti fell 12 runs short of her century when she didn’t get to the pitch of the ball from Linsey and holed out to long-off.

With the run rate creeping to seven, Deepti eased the pressure by sweeping and flicking off Sophie and Nat for boundaries, and got her fifty off 55 balls. But England struck as Richa Ghosh chipped to extra cover off Nat, while Deepti got a top-edge on slog-sweep and was caught by backward point.

With 23 runs needed off the last two overs, Sneh Rana got a swipe through mid-wicket past two diving fielders for four. Despite Amanjot Kaur hitting a boundary on the last ball, it was too little too late for India as they ended up on the losing side despite being in a commanding position to win.

Brief Scores: England 288/8 (Heather Knight 109, Amy Jones 56; Deepti Sharma 4-51, Shree Charani 2-68) beat India 284/6 (Smriti Mandhana 88, Harmanpreet Kaur 70; Nat Sciver-Brunt 2-47, Linsey Smith 1-40) by four runs.

