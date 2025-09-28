Women's World Cup: India romp to victory over NZ; Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka in last ball

Bengaluru, Sep 28 India romped to a commanding victory over New Zealand while Bangladesh claimed a final-ball win over Sri Lanka in warm-up matches ahead of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025, to be held in India and Sri Lanka from September 30.

India sealed a commanding 4-wicket win (DLS Method) against New Zealand in their second warm-up clash as they finalised preparation for the tournament opener against Sri Lanka on Tuesday, September 30, in Guwahati.

Chasing 237 for the win to bounce back after a heavy loss against England, and despite a strong start, India stumbled at the beginning.

An attacking start saw India speed through to 54/0 at the end of the eighth over, before Jess Kerr castled Pratika Rawal to bring New Zealand’s first wicket of the game. Uma Chetry kept going but eventually fell for 38 to leave India in a tricky situation at 71/2.

Harleen Deol and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur went on to steady the ship for India, with both batters reaching their respective half-centuries, amassing 74 and 69 respectively to power India through in the chase in the middle overs. The duo added 132 runs for the third wicket to push India towards safety.

Bree Illing and Jess Kerr struck at the death with two quick wickets of Jemimah Rodrigues and the Indian skipper, but India eventually survived the scare and sealed the deal with ten balls to spare.

Earlier, New Zealand skipper Sophie Devine won the toss and chose to bat first in a match where play began after a rain delay.

India struck early with two quick wickets, reducing New Zealand to 38/2 in the eighth over. Skipper Sophie Devine and Melie Kerr steadied the innings with a strong partnership, keeping the scoreboard moving even through another rain delay. Devine brought up a well-crafted half-century, while Kerr was dismissed for 40 on the first ball of the 25th over. At the halfway mark, New Zealand were at 132/3.

New Zealand took on India A in their first warm-up game, posting a strong total of 273 in the first innings, highlighted by a brilliant unbeaten century from Izzy Gaze. However, India A secured victory by the DLS method, reaching 226/6 in 39.3 overs before rain interrupted play.

India, on the other hand, endured a disappointing outing in their first warm-up game. England posted a massive total of 339, and despite a strong start, India faltered in the run chase, ultimately falling short by 152 runs.

Bangladesh win thriller

Bangladesh held their nerve to seal a nail-biting win over Sri Lanka by a single run in their warm-up fixture just before the World Cup kicks off on September 30.

It proved to be the ideal hit out after their respective warm-ups were called off due to rain, with fewer than 10 overs played two days ago.

Despite a faltering start where the Sri Lankan scorecard fell from 56/1 to 86.4, Kaveesha Dilhari and Nilakshika Silva held their guard to post commanding half-centuries and guide Sri Lanka in the chase.

Dilhari’s anchoring 63-run knock came to an unfortunate end when the bat slipped off her hand and hit the stumps following a good shot over mid-wicket. Despite the blow, Silva kept going, helping herself to 75 off 78 before falling in the penultimate over.

Marufa Akter sealed the win off the final over by defending nine runs, with able help from Nahida Akter, whose 3-28 from her 10 overs changed the course of the game.

Earlier, after Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat first, Sri Lanka got off to a solid start when a beautiful inswinging delivery from Udeshika Prabodhani dismissed Farzana Haque on the first ball of the second over.

However, Rubya Haider and Sharmin Akter steadied the innings, putting together a 90-run partnership. Kaveesha Dilhari then struck for Sri Lanka, claiming the wickets of Rubya Haider and Sobhana Mostary in quick succession.

After the halfway stage, the Sri Lankan bowlers kept things tight, never allowing Bangladesh to build big partnerships and striking at regular intervals. Dewmi Vihanga, Malki Madara, and Kaveesha Dilhari stood out with the ball, each picking up two wickets.

Sri Lanka managed to restrict Bangladesh to 242/8, who managed the total thanks to Sharmin Akter's 71.

Both teams’ next assignment will be at the World Cup, where Sri Lanka will take on India in the tournament opener in Guwahati on September 30, while Bangladesh face Pakistan in Colombo on October 2 in their first game.

