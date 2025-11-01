Women’s World Cup: India-South Africa start as even stevens ahead of final, says Anjum Chopra

New Delhi, Nov 1 Anjum Chopra believes the 2025 Women's ODI World Cup final between India and South Africa, to be held at the Dr. DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday, will be a level playing field, adding that the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side enjoys only a marginal advantage of their previous familiarity with the venue.

Both India and South Africa are seeking their maiden ODI World Cup title, as women’s cricket will see the crowning of a new 50-over champion. South Africa reached the final after beating England by 125 runs in Guwahati, while Harmanpreet Kaur's team sent the nation into frenzy by chasing 339 and beating Australia by five wickets in Navi Mumbai.

"I think India-South Africa pretty much start as even stevens. The only advantage India will have is that they have played at this venue, where the South Africa team has not played. So, South Africa, they would have had a travel day and then a training day. Before that game against England, they had dropped a game against Australia.”

“So for them, the fact will be that when they're in a final, the chances of winning is 50-50 for either side, because both teams have obviously done well to get into the final. A final is a 50-50 chance. It's not that it is loaded in one side or probably leaning towards the other side - no, it isn't," Chopra told IANS in an exclusive conversation ahead of the summit clash on Saturday.

At the same time, Anjum dismissed any notion that South Africa playing in Navi Mumbai for the first time in the competition would be a significant handicap, pointing to their battle-hardened lineup.

"But come the final, you do know that there is enough experience in the South African lineup in Marizanne, Laura, Sune, Chloe, everyone is out there. They know how things can be done and how things are played in a final because they've also played the 2023 and 2024 T20 WC finals. So they've also been in finals, and this group knows that they've been there," she added.

On the burden of living up to the expectations of winning the trophy as tournament hosts, Anjum believes India's preparation will be the one carrying them to the trophy, and not the pressure of playing the title clash in front of their home fans.

"See, pressure is something that, the moment you allow those pressure moments to get to you, they will get to you. But then you prepare for them. It's about how this Indian team is prepared. If you remember over the past few conversations over the past few months or years, whenever we've been chatting, we're talking about how you prepare for this moment."

"Here, the good thing is that those people who will be in the stadium, their energy will also be felt by the players. So I would say that will work in a positive manner because they've just seen a good result coming their way, and they will feel the positivity coming their way, rather than just having the support in words of a billion people. They'll see a few thousand cheering for them when they're in the park in the final."

"In our case, possibly, I mean, I would feel that the Indian team knows how to handle this expectation. I'm not saying that they will not feel the pressure. But that kind of pressure, they would feel even if they're playing outside India because everybody is still watching the television," she elaborated.

Reflecting on India's transformation following their tight four-run loss to England in Indore, Anjum highlighted the shift in temperament as crucial to their revival in the tournament. “I largely see them only in the park. But again, what I saw, how they lost those matches and how they recovered in the game against New Zealand, that was a good shift of temperament.”

“The heart, that is always essential, especially when it's required in a must-win contest, and that courage was shown. How they've progressed to the semifinal, and winning it, as Harman said, it didn't really matter what the score was.”

“Amol had already put it out on the board that we needed to get one more run. It didn't matter whether it was 201 or 401; the Indian team was going to go after that target, and that is how you prepare. So when you prepare, you understand the process and getting the results also showcases how you need to be at a certain time and stage of the game.”

There is no doubt that the quality of cricket in the ongoing competition has become the defining reason behind driving the game’s viewership and interest around it. Case in point is that entire India is still talking about the takedown of mighty Australians, thanks to Jemimah Rodrigues’ unbeaten 127 and Harmanpreet’s 89.

"It's good to see the quality in the park now. So when I say the women's game has shifted, it means we're not just seeing England or Australia dominate or do really well, or New Zealand come through. We're seeing another uniform in the park, more players being known to the world, and more people following the teams.”

“All this is happening just not because the result comes in their way or because they have won – it’s also about the quality of cricket. I mean, how many people since the last few hours of the day that we have spent, how many people would have walked up to you, and who knows that you cover cricket?”

“Like, how many people have walked up to me and suddenly asked, wanting to have a chat, on wow, what a win. I mean, this is just the expression, as well as the question and answer. Because the kind of cricket we have witnessed or seen has left everyone spellbound, like, wow, what a game.”

“So that has been the biggest growing factor or the impression creating factor for everyone, whether I'm a cricketer or not, or whether I'm a follower of the game or just a viewer, everyone has an expression like this. So that's why the game has created an impact. I feel that whether it's Laura Wolvaardt in the park, or a Deepti, Sune, or Amanjot Kaur, the game has seen a good shift," she explained.

Sunday’s final is more than a contest for a maiden world title - it carries the potential to redefine the trajectory of women’s cricket in either of the two nations. Regardless of the result, the final could inspire a new generation of girls to pursue cricket and encourage families to back their sporting ambitions.

For India, a World Cup win could serve as a catalyst for broader change and unlock increased investment in women’s cricket in the country - from grassroots participation to state-level infrastructure, as well as an increase in viewership, sponsorship, and improved pay for players and support staff at all levels.

“There'll be a lot of happiness and smiles, obviously. There'll be a lot of celebration, awards, and rewards that will come through. But how the sport grows in the country will depend on how the women's team progresses to playing from here. Because once you're in a final, you've probably touched till now the highest point as a team in terms of giving a performance.”

“So then, yes, the world and we all know that you can't reach these kinds of performances every now and then. But then the consistency of getting the results your way or the consistency of the performances that will be expected from the team will determine how the game progresses.”

“We're a country that can follow a sport very quickly and unfollow people very quickly as well. So you don't want to get into that category. You want to get into a zone where people don't just follow individuals; people follow the sport. What I feel that this win can go on to do is more people looking to follow the sport, which is going to be the biggest shift for me.”

“It is already there. If I can have 32,000 people in the stadium who have purchased the tickets and come, whether it is for 100, 500, or 1000 rupees, that is not important. They have come to witness a women's cricket match - that itself is a start of a change for me.”

“How many people watch it? That will always keep growing. But how many people have invested that time to come and watch, getting their children to the ground or themselves with an interest, that is the growth for me in the women's game. I feel that a victory will only help the sport grow in our country,” concluded Anjum.

