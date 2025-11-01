Women’s World Cup: Jemimah's century against Australia was a year in the making, says coach Shetty

New Delhi, Nov 1 Behind Jemimah Rodrigues' match-winning 127 not out against Australia to help India chase down a record 339 to enter the 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup final was a result of a year’s hard work and preparation, said her long-term coach Prashant Shetty.

Jemimah’s spectacular knock to edge out Australia secured India's place in the World Cup final, where they will now face South Africa at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday.

But the emotional scenes that followed - Jemimah on her knees, tears streaming down her face, and expressing gratitude with folded hands - told a deeper story of a cricketer who had worked hard, faced anxiety and heartbreak, to reach this moment, which generations of cricket fans won’t forget for a long time.

“It was very good for the whole country. Pressure was there for sure, and when she reached the 80s, then the realisation came that she could translate into a match-winning century and take the team over the line.”

“She needed to stay put at the crease till the very end, because she was the set batter and it became really good for the team to have her till the chase was completed,” Shetty told IANS on the eve of the title clash.

Before joining the Indian team for the World Cup and attending various preparatory camps, Jemimah had diligently trained under Shetty at Mumbai’s Kkalpavriksha Cricket Clinic – from facing plastic balls to taped tennis balls, white leather balls, bowling machine deliveries, and even soaked rubber balls – to prepare for every challenge she would face.

“It was such a relief. We discussed a lot about the World Cup. We had been preparing for a year – like how will the pitches be? What will happen? How will we do it? We also discussed how to prepare for the knockout games, as India is a team which gets into the knockout games and then it’s a matter of 2-3 matches.”

“The discussion was around how will she play and respond in those situations? She is a senior player now and seeing her hit that century felt so good. The way she played, it was unbelievable. Every moment was emotional for us people too,” added Shetty, who also coaches India U19 men’s skipper Ayush Mhatre.

The journey to Thursday's victory began after Jemimah scored two ducks and modest runs, then was dropped for the match against England, which India lost by four runs. After being recalled for the crucial game against New Zealand, Jemimah showed signs of being in top form with an unbeaten 76, before hitting her first World Cup century to defeat the formidable Aussies.

What also stood out to many onlookers was Jemimah speaking openly in the post-match press conference about crying nearly every day during the tournament, battling mental health issues, and dealing with anxiety. “First of all, Jemi’s personality is like that only. But above that, she showed courage. When we are vulnerable in life, it takes a lot of courage to show our vulnerability in front of the camera and the world, and she showed that.”

“She is a girl who is very clear in her heart. She can answer anything diplomatically, and the situation in the game was like that. All the emotions were out and I think we should give credit to her,” added Shetty.

What made Thursday's innings even more remarkable in Shetty’s eyes was the physical strain Jemimah faced - spending 50 overs fielding in intense humidity before coming out to bat after Shafali Verma’s early dismissal.

“I think the most interesting and the best thing was from an individual viewpoint, Jemi did 50 overs of fielding. According to our fielding unit, she had to do the hardest yards. After that, to come out to bat in second and third overs and stay there till the 49th over, it was physically and mentally taxing.”

“Also, to sustain it and play the game, I think that was very different. If you are involved in the game for nearly 100 overs, it's very difficult to play with the same intensity. So full marks to her composure, temperament, fighting spirit – it was absolutely brilliant.”

The innings had its moments of high drama - on 82, Jemimah top-edged a slog-sweep, with the ball spiralling towards two converging Australian fielders. For a few seconds, 35,000 fans held their breath before Alyssa Healy spilled the chance. Shetty, who was feeling the pressure alongside Jemimah’s parents Ivan and Lavita, remained steadfast in their prayers, and the trio didn’t even rise or speak to each other for the duration of the chase.

"Nothing was going on in my mind. It was good that her catch was dropped. I was waiting for the next ball to be bowled. I was waiting for her to win the match. I didn't have time to think about anything else in that pressure scenario," Shetty recalled.

The victory holds special significance for Indian cricket, as the hosts had rarely beaten Australia in chases, before Jemimah, along with skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and others, flipped the equation on its head. Jemimah’s evolution from teenage prodigy to senior match-winner for India has been built on two qualities, according to Shetty.

“Firstly, she has a passion for cricket and desire to play for the country. After winning the semi-final, all of us got to know how emotional she’s about playing for India and the sacrifices made to reach there. Secondly, she has a hunger for improvement and to constantly evolve in her trade. We all do that in our trade and she does it with a lot of hunger.”

“Every time she steps on the field, she always brings this willingness to learn something and improve. You must have seen that in the last 3-4 years, when she was dropped out of the World Cup in 2022 – that was a turning point for her.”

“From there, she tried to improve her game. These two qualities, passion and hunger, I think separates Jemi from others. As coaches, we also like it when players like her are honest with their work ethics,” he said.

As India prepares for the final, Shetty's advice for Jemimah remains simple: "She should play in the final like she did in the semi-final. She has to play according to the situation. She knows what number she will come out to bat. She has to prepare accordingly, and again take responsibility according to her role as a senior batter."

The stakes couldn't be higher. India have reached the ODI World Cup final twice before - in 2005 and 2017 - but have never lifted the trophy. For Jemimah, Sunday offers another chance to complete her redemption arc - this time on the biggest stage of all.

A victory on Sunday will forever elevate the status of Indian women’s cricket, something Shetty, who will attend the final, expressed very well. “I just hope Jemi wins the match for India on Sunday. She and the rest of the team did a great job and have got a boost after beating Australia. If we can control our nerves, anything is possible.”

“Let's hope we win and have a revolution like 1983 World Cup in our country. If that happens, it will be the biggest revolution in women's cricket in the country. A win on Sunday will be for the whole country, and then we will understand the impact of Jemi’s innings for many years to come and discussions around it will go on for a long time.”

