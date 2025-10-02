Women’s World Cup: Rubya Haider debuts as Pakistan elect to bat against Bangladesh

Colombo, Oct 2 Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first against Bangladesh in the third match of the Women’s World Cup 2025 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Thursday. While Bangladesh are led by wicketkeeper-batter Nigar Sultana, young Fatima Sana is in charge of the Pakistani side.

The recent four ODI matches between the two teams have been evenly balanced, with both sides winning two games each, including a match where Bangladesh secured a victory in the Super Over.

Both teams have recorded two losses and three wins from their last five respective ODI outings. However, while Pakistan won their most recent ODI match against South Africa during their three-match series, Bangladesh head into the game with a couple of losses from their previous two ODI matches, both of which came at the World Cup Qualifier against the West Indies and Pakistan.

However, Bangladesh clinched a close win against Sri Lanka in the warm-up games ahead of the World Cup and will be confident heading into this encounter.

After winning the toss, Pakistan skipper Fatima mentioned that the team had three players making their World Cup debut, as she said, “The pitch looks good for batting, hopefully we will play good cricket. Every team is tough to beat in World Cup. If we play good cricket we can beat any time. Three new faces for us.”

Bangladesh captain Sultana mentioned that they too had been looking to bat first but were okay to start with bowling.

“It was pretty good to bat on in the warm-up games as well. We have been practicing very hard, fitness, skill-wise as well. We tried to maintain the physical health and mental conditions. We have a debutant today,” she said.

Playing XIs

Pakistan: Muneeba Ali, Omaima Sohail, Sidra Amin, Aliya Riaz, Natalia Pervaiz, Fatima Sana (c), Sidra Nawaz (wk), Rameen Shamim, Nashra Sandhu, Diana Baig, Sadia Iqbal

Bangladesh: Fargana Hoque, Rubya Haider, Sharmin Akhter, Nigar Sultana (c & wk), Sobhana Mostary, Shorna Akter, Fahima Khatun, Nahida Akter, Rabeya Khan, Marufa Akter, Nishita Akter Nishi

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor