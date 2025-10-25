Women's World Cup: Two Australian cricketers molested in Indore, accused arrested as CA issues statement

New Delhi, Oct 25 Cricket Australia, on Saturday, confirmed that two of their female cricketers, who are part of the squad at the ongoing Women’s World Cup, were molested and “touched inappropriately” on their way to a cafe in Indore.

The Australian women’s team is currently in Indore and is set to face South Africa in a crucial contest that will decide which team finishes atop the points table as the tournament heads towards the semifinal stage.

However, shocking news was revealed by the Australian cricketing board as they stated that two of the team’s players were molested by a biker. They also confirmed that the matter was reported to the police, who thereby looked into the matter.

“CA can confirm two members of the Australian Women's team were approached and touched inappropriately by a motorcyclist while walking to a cafe in Indore. The matter was reported by team security to police, who are handling the matter,” CA’s statement read.

The police arrested the man involved in the incident on Khajrana Road on Thursday morning. The two cricketers exited their hotel and were heading to a café when a man on a motorcycle began to follow them, inappropriately touched one of them and rode off.

The duo reached out to their team security officer, Danny Simmons, who then coordinated with local security liaison officers and arranged for a vehicle to assist.

CCTV footage, hotel records, and statements of security personnel related to the incident were examined, leading to the arrest of the accused, Akil Khan.

According to police officials, “The incident occurred at around 11 am on Thursday when the two players were en route to a cafe situated approximately half a kilometer away from the hotel.”

After obtaining the information, senior police officials interviewed the two players, documented their statements, and filed a First Information Report under Section 74 (use of criminal force to outrage a woman's modesty) and Section 78 (stalking) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the MIG police station.

A police official stated that a bystander remembered the suspect's motorcycle number, leading to the arrest of Aqeel Khan. He was taken into custody late Friday, and the investigation is ongoing, police reported on Saturday. Authorities explained that Aqeel, riding a black motorcycle, approached the players, slowed down, inappropriately touched them, and then sped away.

"The suspect's motorcycle aligned precisely with the eyewitness description and number plate," police said. "Khan has prior criminal cases registered against him, and an investigation is ongoing," they added.

Speaking to the media, state minister Kailash Vijayvargiya said he had just received information about the incident and that it was an extremely shameful act. He said, “This is not just misbehaviour with a woman player, but a stain on India’s image. Strictest action must be taken against those responsible so that no one dares to tarnish the nation’s reputation in the future.”

He further stated that the Madhya Pradesh government follows a zero-tolerance policy in such matters. If anyone is found guilty in the investigation, they should face legal action along with a punishment that sets an example for others.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor