Women's World Cup: We fell short by 30-40 runs, says Harman after Aussie defeat

Visakhapatnam, Oct 12 India captain Harmanpreet Kaur rued a missed opportunity as her team failed to capitalise on a strong platform provided by openers Smriti Mandhana (80) and Pratika Rawal (75) and finished 30-40 runs short in their three-wicket defeat to Australia in the Women's World Cup on Sunday.

With Mandhana and Rawal putting up 155 runs for the first wicket partnership, India reached 198/1 in 30 overs. But instead of capitalising on that position, India lost nine wickets for 138, including six for 36 as they were bowled out for 330 in 48.5 overs, failing to utilise their full quota of 50 overs.

Australia skipper Alyssa Healy then put up a batting masterclass, scoring a majestic 142 off 107 balls, and with Ellyse Perry (47 not out) and Ashleigh Gardner (45) making vital contributions, Australia reached 331/7 in 49 overs to win the match with six balls to spare.

"The way we started, we could have added 30-40 more runs. We missed runs in the last six overs, and that cost us. Knew it was a good batting wicket, but not batting well in the last six overs cost us. Openers have been outstanding, because of them we have been scoring 300 runs," said Harmanpreet Kaur in the post-match presentation ceremony on Sunday.

Harman said India's lower-order batters, who had helped them in the first three matches, failed to repeat the act against Australia.

"The last five overs cost us. Last three games, we were not able to bat in the middle overs. Our lower order took responsibility. Today, the first 40 overs were good. It is important how we come back, these things happen," said the Indian skipper.

She also praised young spinner N Shree Charani for the way she bowled and pulled India back into the game in the back end of the match.

"She has been outstanding. Today also she bowled well to their batters. Even when (Alyssa) Healy was batting, she was not giving anything easily. We have a lot of hope from her to give breakthroughs," said the skipper.

Though India's five-bowler strategy has failed miserably in the last two matches against strong opponents, Harman still defended it, saying it has given them success in the past.

"We'll sit and discuss. This combination has given us success. Two bad games are not going to make a difference," said Harmanpreet Kaur.

She hoped that her team would manage to make a comeback in the remaining matches and secure a place in the semifinals.

