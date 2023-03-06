Won't breathe easy till I win Olympic gold: Nikhat Zareen

Nikhat Zareen who is all set to spearhead India's campaign in the forthcoming IBA Women's Boxing world championship in Delhi has exuded confidence about her chances.

The Commonwealth Games gold medalist stated that she is confident going into the IBA Women's Boxing world championship and will try to bring glory to the country once again.

"I am confident I will once again do my country proud in Delhi," Zareen said at Revsportz Trailblazers Sports Conclave being held in Kolkata.

The Hyderabadi pugilist is also in good form as she bagged a gold medal in World Championship in Istanbul in the flyweight category and in Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham in the light flyweight category but her ultimate goal is to win an Olympic medal in Paris Olympics 2024.

"I won't breathe easy till I win that Olympic gold medal, which is my ultimate dream," said the reigning champion .

Nikhat also said that if she does win Olympic gold, she would like to meet Salman Khan once again and celebrate with a dance.

"When I met Salman Khan I had thought I will ask him the questions but it was he who asked me a lot of questions about my background and my sport. It was a fantastic experience and if I win an Olympic gold then I am going to do at least one dance", concluded Zareen.

With the kind of form pugilist Nikhat Zareen is in all eyes will be on her to bag a medal in the Women's World Boxing Championship and most importantly for Paris Olympics 2024.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor