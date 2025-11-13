Wood raises fitness concerns ahead of Ashes opener, to undergo scans for hamstring stiffness

Perth, Nov 13 England pacer Mark Wood is scheduled for a precautionary scan on Friday after experiencing hamstring stiffness during Day 1 of England's warm-up match against the England Lions in Perth. The English fast bowler spent time off the field during the afternoon session after completing eight overs and is expected to bowl again in two days' time.

Wood played only eight overs in a warm-up match against the English Lions before he had to leave due to a hamstring injury. Seen as England’s key hope to reclaim the urn after a decade, he now faces an uncertain future for the Ashes opener following just one day of play at Lilac Hill Park.

In his first red-ball game in nine months, Wood delivered two four-over spells—one in the morning and another later—and left the field immediately after completing his eighth over.

“The plan for Mark Wood was for him to bowl eight overs today. He has some stiffness in his hamstring, which has kept him off the field for some time during the second session of the first day and will undergo a precautionary scan tomorrow. He is expected to bowl again in two days' time. It is unlikely he will return to the field today,” an ECB statement read.

The 35-year-old, who has participated in 11 Tests against Australia and is considered England’s most threatening bowler, conceded 0-29 in eight overs before departing the field. Wood has been sidelined due to a knee injury and hasn't appeared in an international match since February.

Australia too faced concerns on Wednesday after Josh Hazlewood and Sean Abbott picked up injuries during their Sheffield Shield match for NSW. While the former was cleared to play the Perth Test, the latter was declared unavailable for selection and is set to miss the Ashes opener.

Australia will also be without their regular skipper Pat Cummins, who is recovering from a back injury. Given the way he’s been bowling in the nets off late, Cummins will likely make a return in the second Test at the Gabba.

