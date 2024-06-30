'Worked hard for this win': Amit Mishra lauds Rohit, Bumrah, Kohli after India's T20 World Cup triumph

New Delhi, June 30 Former India spinner Amit Mishra heaped high praise on captain Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Virat Kohli as India beat South Africa by seven runs in the T20 World Cup final to lift the trophy on Saturday.

Mishra acknowledged Rohit's leadership skills as India ended their more than 11-year-long ICC title drought to add the second T20 World Cup trophy after 2007.

"It is a very happy moment for all of us as India won the World Cup. Our players have worked hard for this win. I especially want to praise Rohit Sharma's captaincy as he led from the front. In the final, he kept himself and the team calm and made very good changes. He backed his players," Mishra told IANS.

The veteran cricketer also highlighted Bumrah's inspirational performance in the tournament and Kohli's match-setting 76 in his final T20I appearance for India.

"Jasprit Bumrah bowled beautifully throughout the tournament while Arshdeep Singh supported him. Our spinners also did well under pressure but Bumrah was our standout bowler. Along with Rohit, Virat Kohli also played an important innings for India. He was not in form in the tournament but in the big match, he delivered under pressure and showed his class. I want to thank the countrymen for their support," Mishra said.

After opting to bat first, Kohli's half-century coupled with Axar Patel's 47 guided India to 176/7 in 20 overs. In reply, Hardik Pandya clinched three wickets while Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh bagged two scalps each to restrict South Africa to 169/8 in 20 overs.

On Kohli's T20I retirement, Mishra said the star batter's career remains an inspiration for the youngsters.

"It is a sad moment for us that Virat Kohli has announced his T20I retirement. His career has been fantastic and youngsters should learn from him, from his batting style to fitness. He is an inspiration to our young generation. I thank him for his contributions. I wish him the best," Mishra said.

--IANS

