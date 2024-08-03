'Working hard to be 100% fit': Jos Buttler ruled out of the Hundred with calf injury

Leeds, Aug 3 England white-ball captain Jos Buttler has been ruled out of The Hundred season with a calf injury. The wicketkeeper-batter, who missed three matches for Manchester Originals, said he is working hard to come back stronger. Buttler last featured for England in the T20 World Cup semifinal loss against India on June 27. He took a short break after the mega event in the West Indies and the USA.

He likely sustained the injury while preparing for The Hundred. As per ESPNcricinfo report, an initial scan was inconclusive, raising hopes he would be available towards the end of the competition, but his withdrawal was confirmed on Saturday.

"Gutted to be missing The Hundred this year. Best of luck to the Manchester Originals for the rest of the campaign. Working hard to be 100% fit asap (as soon as possible)," Buttler wrote on his Instagram story.

Rob Key, the managing director of England men's team, confirmed earlier this week that Buttler will remain as captain following the departure of Matthew Mott as England's white-ball coach.

Marcus Trescothick will temporarily take over Mott's role for the series against Australia in September. As of now, Buttler seems likely to be fit for the first T20I on September 11.

Buttler has struggled with several calf injuries in recent years, including a strain two years ago that kept him out of England's seven T20Is in Pakistan and briefly jeopardized his participation in the T20 World Cup 2022.

The Originals, who were runners-up in the men's Hundred for the last two seasons, are winless this year in Buttler's absence. His opening partner, Phil Salt, has stepped in as captain but has only scored 23 runs in three innings, leaving the team’s batting line-up looking weak early in the season.

Simon Katich, the coach of the Originals, initially considered replacing Buttler with Keaton Jennings, Lancashire's club captain. However, this plan was delayed due to uncertainty over Buttler's status, and Jennings has since joined the London Spirit. The Originals have yet to announce a new replacement ahead of their match against Northern Superchargers on Sunday.

