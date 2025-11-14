World Aquatics Discover Water Country leads' Training Course Asia inaugurated in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], November 14 : The World Aquatics Discover Water Country Leads' Training Course - Asia was inaugurated on Thursday at the Aquatic Centre, Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar, Odisha. The programme will run from November 13-18.

This initiative represents a collaborative effort between World Aquatics and the Inspire Institute of Sport (IIS), aimed at strengthening aquatic sports development across Asia through knowledge sharing, leadership training, and capacity building among aquatic sports administrators, coaches, and technical experts, as per a release from IIS.

Under this co-operation agreement, World Aquatics provides technical expertise, curriculum design, and expert resource persons for the course, while IIS coordinates all on-ground arrangements in collaboration with the Sports & Youth Services Department, Government of Odisha.

The Discover Water Programme is a global development initiative by World Aquatics that promotes aquatic participation and water safety through a holistic, physical-literacy-based approach. It focuses on equipping individuals and organisations with the knowledge and tools to implement water safety and aquatic-participation programmes for children and communities worldwide.

The objective of the programme is to develop national leaders who will champion the Discover Water Programme in their respective countries, promoting water safety, aquatic education, and community participation through a holistic, physical-literacy-based approach.

The training course in Bhubaneswar brings together 20 participants, 2 lecturers, and 1 World Aquatics official from 17 countries, including India. Notably, four coaches from Odisha, currently engaged with the Odisha IIS JSW Swimming Grassroots Centres, are also participating in this prestigious international programme.

The ceremony began with a Welcome Address by Douglas Eagar, Technical Director - Swimming, World Aquatics, who expressed his delight in hosting this international training in Bhubaneswar.

"This programme brings together leaders who are shaping the future of aquatic development across Asia. Through collaboration and education, we aim to create a lasting impact on how communities engage with water and aquatic activities," he shared.

This was followed by an Address by the Chief Guest, Yeddula Vijay, IAS, Director (Sports), Department of Sports & Youth Services, Government of Odisha.

"Odisha has always believed in the power of partnerships to elevate sports at every level. Hosting a programme of such international significance reflects our commitment to building a strong foundation for aquatic sports, where education, participation, and safety go hand in hand," Vijay remarked.

The ceremony concluded with a Vote of Thanks by William Salvi, Development Co-ordinator, World Aquatics, who extended gratitude to IIS and the Government of Odisha for their strong support.

"The Discover Water Programme is designed to create a foundation for life-long engagement with aquatic activities. By empowering local leaders through education and collaboration, we aim to make aquatic participation safer, more inclusive, and more accessible across communities in Asia," he noted.

Odisha continues to emerge as a leading hub for international sports collaborations, hosting global training initiatives and events that foster knowledge exchange and capacity building. Through strategic partnerships and world-class infrastructure, the state is steadily reinforcing its position on the global sports map.

