World Athletics Championships: India’s Jyothi Yarraji fails to make 100m hurdles semifinals 

Budapest [Hungary], August 23 : India’s Jyothi Yarraji finished seventh in her women’s 100m hurdles heat and failed to qualify for the semifinals at the World Athletics Championships 2023 in Budapest, Hungary on Tuesday.

Yarraji, who was crowned the Asian champion in July, clocked 13.05 seconds to finish seventh in her race and 29th in the field of 43. Only 24 advanced to the semifinals.

The timing of the last qualifier for the semifinals in women’s 100m hurdles was 12.92s. The 23-year-old Yarraji clinched a bronze medal at the World University Games earlier this month with a national record timing of 12.78s.

Tokyo 2020 silver medallist Kendra Harrison topped the heats with a new world-leading time of 12.24s.

In the men's 800m heats, India's Krishan Kumar also crashed out. The 25-year-old silver medalist from the Asian championships crossed the finish line with a timing of 1:50.36 to claim seventh place in the heat.

24 racers made it all the way to the semifinals. The timing of the last qualifier for the semi-finals in men’s 800m heats was 1:47.97, while Kenya's Emmanuel Wanyonyi, who won the Paris Diamond League in June, finished first with a timing of 1:44.92.

India's steeplechaser Avinash Sable, men's triple jump national record holder Praveen Chithravel, Commonwealth Games gold medallist triple jumper Eldhose Paul and Abdulla Aboobacker, the Asian champion in the men's triple jump, were among the prominent Indian athletes who failed to advance past the qualifying rounds earlier.

Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra will begin his campaign in the men’s javelin throw event on Friday.

