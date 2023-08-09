World Athletics Championships: Tajinderpal Toor, Tejaswin Shankar to miss out

New Delhi [India], August 9 : Asian shot-put champion Tajinderpal Singh Toor and Commonwealth Games medalist high jumper Tejaswin Shankar will skip the upcoming World Athletics Championships, which will be held in Budapest, Hungary from August 19 to 27.

Toor had to withdraw due to a groin injury sustained in the Asian Athletics Championships in Bangkok last month. He heaved 20.23 m to secure a gold, but also injured himself. Toor had secured qualification for the World Championships with an Asian record-setting throw of 21.77 during the Inter-State championships in June.

This will be the second successive World Championships Tajinder will miss due to injury, having previously withdrawn from the 2022 Championships in Eugene due to a groin injury.

Tejaswin will however focus on Asian Games 2023, which will be held from Hangzhou, China from September 23 to October 8.

"You have to be honest with yourself and I am very honest and clear about my chances. My outdoor season's best this year is 2.21m, so how can I expect to jump 2.30m at the Worlds? When I have not practised enough, how can I expect to perform there?," said Shankar to ESPN as quoted by Olympics.com.

"I see no point in going to the World Championships and jumping 2.16 or 2.20m and coming back empty-handed. I would rather prepare for the Asian Games because I have a realistic chance of a medal there," he added.

Tejaswin also competes in men's decathlon and qualified for men's high jump at the World Championships due to world rankings. He also holds India's national record in the high jump.

Priyanka Goswami, the national record holder in women's 20km race walk and runner KM Chanda have also opted out of Budapest meet to focus on Asian Games. Javelin thrower Rohit Yadav sustained an injury last month and will also not take part in the event.

India's contingent for the world meet is 28 members strong, led by Olympic gold medalist Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, who ended the country's long wait of 19 years for a medal at championships with a silver in men's javelin event.

Long jumper Murali Sreeshankar, hurdler Jyothi Yarraji and steeplechaser Avinash Sable will also be in action at the championships.

28 Athletes who will be competing at the event are; Jyothi Yarraji - 1OOm Hurdles – TOPS Athlete, Parul Chaudhary - 3000m SC, Shaili Singh - Long Jump – TOPS Athlete, Annu Rani - Javelin Throw – TOPS Athlete, Bhawna Jat - Race Walk, Krishan Kumar - 800m, Ajay Kumar Saroj -1500m, Santhosh Kumar Tamilarnsan - 400m Hurdles, Avinash Mukund Sable - 3000m SC – TOPS Athlete, Sarvesh Anil Kushare - High Jump, Jeswin Aldrin -Long Jump – TOPS Athlete, M Sreeshankar - Long Jump – TOPS Athlete, Praveen Chithravel - Triple Jump – TOPS Athlete, Abdulla Aboobacker - Triple Jump – TOPS Athlete, Eldhose Paul - Triple Jump – TOPS Athlete, Neeraj Chopra - Javelin Throw – TOPS Athlete, D.P Manu - Javelin Throw – TOPS Athlete, Kishore Kumar Jena - Javelin Throw, Akashdeep Singh - Race Walk - TOPS Athlete, Vikash Singh - Race Walk, Paramjeet Singh - Race Walk - TOPS Athlete, Ram Baboo – Race Walk, Amoj Jacob – 4 x 400m Relay, Muhammed Ajmal - 4 x 400m Relay, Muhammed Anas - 4 x 400m Relay, Rajesh Ramesh - 4 x 400m Relay, Anil Rajalingam - 4 x 400m Relay and Mijo Chacko Kurian - 4 x 400m Relay.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor