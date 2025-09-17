World Athletics C'ships: Blockbuster showdown awaits as Arshad rallies to challenge Neeraj's crown

Tokyo [Japan], September 17 : Reigning Olympic Champion Arshad Nadeem set up an enticing showdown against his arch-rival Neeraj Chopra in the final of the men's javelin throw event at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, which is scheduled to take place on Thursday.

Arshad, who is a Paris 2024 Olympic gold medallist, will face his Indian counterpart Neeraj after earning an automatic qualification. Featuring in Group B, the Pakistani athlete took time to find his rhythm after beginning his campaign with a throw of 76.99m, well short of the qualification mark of 84.50m.

He upped the ante in his final attempt and heaved his javelin to a distance of 85.28m to set up a thrilling final. Grenada's Anderson Peters starred with a herculean effort of 89.53m to blaze his way into the final. America's Curtis Thompson entered the list of qualifiers by registering a distance of 84.72m.

Neeraj, who is also the defending champion, eclipsed the qualification mark by sending his javelin to a distance of 84.85m in his first try and finished third in Group A. His formidable competitor, Julian Weber, became the second player to earn a seat in the final with a towering effort of 87.21m.

India's Yash Vir and Rohit Yadav had an underwhelming run and bowed out of the race. Apart from Neeraj, Sachin Yadav will carry India's challenge despite failing to gain an automatic qualification.

Sachin, vying for a spot in the final in Group A, improved his initial attempt of 80.16m to 83.67m in his second try and remained in touching distance of reaching the final. He managed 82.63m in his last try and finished sixth in the group. Even though he fell shy of the mark, he finished 10th across both groups and will look to take Neeraj's crown.

In the 12-man final, Sachin's best attempt was enough to propel him to the summit clash. Jakub Vadlejch, a strong contender for the gold, missed the automatic qualification mark by a whisker, finishing fourth with a season-best attempt of 84.11m. However, his effort was overall enough to keep him in the race for the gold medal.

Athletes Qualified for final: Anderson Peters (GRN) - 89.53, Julian Weber (GER) - 87.21, Julius Yego (KEN) - 85.96, Dawid Wegner (POL) - 85.67, Arshad Nadeem (PAK) - 85.28, Neeraj Chopra (IND) - 84.95, Curtis Thompson (USA) - 84.72, Jakub Vadlejch (CZE) - 84.11, Keshorn Walcott (TTO) - 83.93, Sachin Yadav (IND) - 83.67, Cameron McEntyre (AUS) - 83.03 and Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage (SRI) - 82.80.

