World Athletics C'ships: Jefferson-Wooden caps triple gold as U.S. dominates final day in Tokyo

Tokyo (Japan), Sep 21 Melissa Jefferson-Wooden capped a dazzling campaign with her third gold medal on Sunday, guiding the United States to victory in the women's 4x100-metre relay on a rain-soaked final day at the World Athletics Championships at the National Stadium here.

Jefferson-Wooden, already a double sprint champion in Tokyo, led off for a U.S. squad that also featured Twanisha Terry, Kayla White, and Sha'Carri Richardson. The quartet clocked 41.75 seconds, edging Jamaica by just 0.04s. Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Tia Clayton, Tina Clayton, and Jonielle Smith combined for a season's best 41.79, while Germany took bronze in 41.87.

"It's crazy to be going home with three gold medals," Jefferson-Wooden said. "I added my name to the history books once again. I am right where I want to be."

After the race, Jefferson-Wooden embraced Fraser-Pryce, who now has 19 medals - 10 golds, eight silvers, and a bronze - across nine world championships, reports Xinhua.

"I have had an amazing career and today's medal is the icing on the cake," said the Jamaican sprint great. "It feels like a full-circle moment. I was just a reserve at my first world championships in Osaka in 2007, and I couldn't have asked for a better journey. I am grateful for the medals, the stadiums, and the crowds where I've competed throughout my career."

The United States closed out the meet in dominant fashion, winning four gold medals on the final day to finish atop the medal table with 16 titles.

Noah Lyles collected his seventh career world gold, anchoring the men's 4x100m relay team to victory after Jamaica failed to reach the final following a baton mishap in qualifying. Canada earned silver and the Netherlands bronze.

"We did our job," said Lyles. "This is great. I'm humbled. We've had struggles with the baton in the past, but I'm so proud to be part of this relay squad."

The U.S. also stormed to victory in the women's 4x400m relay, setting a championship record of 3:16.61, with Jamaica second and the Netherlands third.

In the men's 4x400m, Botswana pulled off a stunning upset as Busang Collen Kebinatshipi surged past U.S. hurdler Rai Benjamin in the final meters. Joined by 100m silver medalist Letsile Tebogo, the squad claimed Botswana's first world relay title. South Africa, led by world record-holder Wayde van Niekerk, took bronze.

Another American highlight came in the men's 5,000m, where Cole Hocker, the 2024 Olympic 1,500m champion, ran 12:58.30 to earn his first world crown. Belgium's Isaac Kimeli took silver, while France's Jimmy Gressier added bronze to the 10,000m title he won earlier in the week.

Elsewhere, Kenya's Lilian Odira won the women's 800m ahead of Great Britain's Georgia Hunter Bell and Olympic champion Keely Hodgkinson.

In the women's high jump, Australia's Nicola Olyslagers cleared 2.00 meters to capture her first world title. Poland's Maria Zodzik, also at 2.00m, settled for silver on countback, while Olympic champion Yaroslava Mahuchikh of Ukraine and Serbian teenager Angelina Topic shared bronze at 1.97m.

Germany's Leo Neugebauer secured the men's decathlon with 8,072 points, edging American Kyle Garland (8,075) and Puerto Rico's Ayden Owens-Delerme (7,958).

In the men's discus throw, delayed by heavy rain, Sweden's Daniel Stahl, the 2021 Olympic champion, delivered a dramatic final throw of 70.47 meters to snatch gold from Lithuania's Mykolas Alekna (67.84).

The next World Athletics Championships will be held in Beijing in 2027.

