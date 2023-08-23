World Athletics C'ships: Jeswin Aldrin qualifies for men's long jump final

Budapest [Hungary], August 23 : Indian athlete Jeswin Aldrin has qualified for the final of the men's long jump event at the ongoing World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

With his jump of 8.00 m, he finished sixth in Group B, with Carey Mcleod of Jamaica at the top with 8.19 m.

Overall, among 37 players across Group A and Group B, Jeswin finished at number 12, which was just enough to earn him a qualification spot in the final.

On the other hand, Murali Sreeshankar, another Indian competitor, finished at number 12 in Group A with a jump of 7.74 m and overall was in 22nd position, not good enough to for him to make the final qualification.

In March this year Aldrin hit headlines by breaking the national record in the discipline with an 8.42 m jump at the AFI National Jumps Competition in Bannihatti, moving past Sreeshankar's 8.36 m mark at the Federation Cup in Kozhikode in April last year.

Also, in the women's javelin throw qualifiers, India's two-time finalist Annu Rani finished at number 19 with a throw of 57.05 m, failing to qualify for the final. Only the top 12 players had the privilege of qualifying for the final.

India is yet to secure a medal in the championships.

India's hopes are pinned on Olympic Gold medallist Neeraj Chopra. Chopra will take the field in the men's javelin throw event, the qualification round for the event will be on Friday August 25th.

There are two more Indians in action in the men's javelin throw, DP Manu and Kishore Kumar Jena. If Neeraj qualifies for the final, the medal round of the men's javelin throw at the World Athletics Championships will take place on August 27

