World Boxing Cup Finals 2025: India off to perfect start as Ankush, Narender secure medals on Day 1

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 16 : Ankush Phangal and Narender Berwal powered India to a flawless opening as both secured medals with dominant wins on Day 1 of the World Boxing Cup Finals 2025.

With the tournament restricted to only the world's eight top boxers in each category, the Indian quartet swept through the opening round to enter the semis, guaranteeing podium finishes at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex.

On winning quarter finals in World Boxing Cup Finals 2025, Boxer Narender Berwal said, "It was an open-ended match with a gold medallist. I had a plan with the coaches to maintain the distance. The first round was significant. I was confident in the first round. If I kept hitting a punch, then I wouldn't have made it. It was a good fight," Narender Berwal told ANI.

Boxer Ankush Phangal said, "I was preparing for the Olympics. This is my first competition in seniors, so I am feeling good. I am also preparing for the Asian Commonwealth Games."

Ankush Phangal (80kg) produced one of the day's most composed performances, soaking up early pressure before shifting gears with clever combination play.

Finding openings with precision, he landed telling blows to keep Japan's Go Wakaya at bay en route to a unanimous win.

In the 90+kg division, Narender Berwal delivered a gritty, authoritative performancepushing through a cut above his eye with disciplined defence and powerful body-head combinations to secure a strong 4:1 victory over Ukraine's Andrii Khaletskyi.

Day 2 will see India's elite men's contingent storm into action, with three high-stakes bouts lined up in Session 2. Pawan Bartwal (55kg) opens the day against Kazakhstan's Altynbek Nursultan, the World Boxing Cup Brazil 2025 gold medalist and one of the division's rising forces.

He will be followed by Sumit (75kg), who takes on Korea's Kim Hyeon-tae, a well-rounded, physically imposing contender known for his counter-pressure style. In the 90kg quarterfinal, Naveen Kumar meets Kazakhstan powerhouse Tangatar Bekzat.

