World Boxing Cup Finals: Jaismine marches into final, Pawan Bartwal, Jadumani among 10 Indians to reach finale

Greater Noida, Nov 19 World Champion Jaismine Lamboria (57kg) delivered a commanding performance to storm into the final of the World Boxing Cup Finals 2025, outclassing Kazakhstan’s Ulzhan Sarsenbek, the former Asian Youth Championships gold medallist, with a flawless 5:0 win at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida on Wednesday..

Joining Jaismine and a group of Indian boxers, who will compete for the top honours on Thursday, were Jadumani Singh and Pawan Bartwal, following their unanimous wins over their opponents.

Fighting with swagger and total control, Jasmine stamped her authority early with flowing combinations, maintained a rock-solid defensive shell through blocks and slips, and coolly absorbed a late third-round surge from her opponent to seal a perfect win. The World Boxing Championships 2025 gold medalist sets up a blockbuster title clash against Paris Olympic medalist Wu-Shih Yi of Chinese Taipei, one of the most decorated boxers in her division.

India’s charge to the finals continued through Pawan (55kg) and Jadumani (50kg), both delivering outstanding wins to extend the host nation’s momentum. Pawan, riding the high of his breakthrough earlier this week, rallied from a tight opening round to dominate England’s Ellis Trowbridge with two superb rounds of speed, precision, and counterattacks for a 5:0 win. Jadumani overwhelmed Australia’s Omer Izaz—an Astana World Cup medalist—with relentless pressure, sharp hooks, and clever footwork that kept the taller boxer on the ropes throughout.

Earlier in the day, Jugnoo (85kg) bowed out following a 5:0 loss, while Neeraj Phogat (65kg) delivered a spirited, fearless performance against Olympic medalist Chen Nien-Chin, but went down by a 3:2 split decision.

In all,10 Indian boxers are confirmed to participate in Thursday’s finals, following session 6’s results; more could follow with four in action in session 7. Preeti (54kg) will be in a high-stakes clash with Italy’s Sirine Carrabi, the 2023 World Championships silver medallist and 2025 world bronze medallist, while Minakshi (48kg) will face Ukraine’s Fozilona Farzova. In the 63kg division, Parveen will step into the ring against Japan’s Ayaka Taguchi, a proven competitor across the World Championships and Asian Games cycles.

Following her triumph against Leonie Muller, Arundhati Choudhary (70kg) will meet Uzbekistan’s Aziza Zokirova, a 2022 Asian Youth champion and 2024 Asian silver medallist, in the final. Nupur (80+kg) will square off against Uzbekistan’s Sotimboeva Oltinoy, while Pooja (80kg) will face a massive test against Poland’s Agata Kaczmarska, the reigning World Champion in the +80kg division.

In the men’s lineup, Ankush Phangal (80kg) will enter a blockbuster final against England’s Shittu Oladimeji, the 2024 World Boxing Cup champion. Narender Berwal (90+kg) will take on Uzbekistan’s unbeaten knockout specialist Khalimjon Mamasoliev, and Abhinash Jamwal (60kg) will meet Japan’s Shion Nishiyama, a seasoned campaigner with extensive World Cup and Olympic qualifier experience.

