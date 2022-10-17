World Championship: Sameer wins silver in Junior Men's Rapid Fire Pistol event

New Delhi, Oct 17 Sameer won a silver in the 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men Junior event, on competition day five of the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Championship Rifle/Pistol in Cairo, Egypt.

He got 23 hits in the medal match, finishing behind Wang Shiwen of China, who won gold with 25. Liu Yangpan won bronze in a match which pitted three Chinese against one Indian.

Sameer had shot 573 in qualification to finish fourth and then had 10 hits to Yangpan's 12 in the ranking round to make it to the medal round. Meanwhile teammate Udhayveer Sidhu also made it to the ranking matches but finished fourth in his one to be eliminated. He was seventh in qualification with a score of 569.

Three other Ind in the fray, Jatin (10th with 567), Adarsh Singh (13th with 565) and Harshawardhan Yadav (16th with 562) could not make it beyond qualification.

Also in the day, the women's Air Pistol Team reached the gold medal match scheduled for Tuesday. Esha Singh, Shikha Narwal and Varsha Singh topped their first qualification stage with a score of 855 and then came second to China's Wang Siyu, Zhao Nan and Shen Yiyao with a score of 576 in stage two, to make the title round.

There was disappointment in the 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team event however after the pair of Mehuli Ghosh and Arjun Babuta shot 630.0, to miss out on the medal rounds by a margin of 0.3 and finish seventh. Elavenil Valarivan and Kiran Ankush Jadhav were 17th with 627.5.

