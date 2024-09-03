World Deaf Shooting C'ship: India clinch 1-2 finish in Mixed Air Rifle

New Delhi, Sep 3 The Indian contingent continued their medal-winning spree in the event, finishing 1-2 in the 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team event on Day Three of the 2nd World Deaf Shooting Championship 2024 being held at Hanover in Germany. The duo of Mahit Sandhu and Dhanush Srikanth secured a gold medal while Natasha Joshi and Mohammed Murtaza Vania clinched the silver.

Pranjali Dhumal and Abhinav Deshwal also won silver in the 10M Air Pistol event as India took their medal tally to 12 medals (three gold, six silver and three bronze) after Day Three of the competition. India had won four and five medals on day one and two respectively.

Dhanush and Mahit Sandhu shot a deaf-shooting World Record in qualification with a score of 628.8, while Natasha and Md. Murtaza Vania also qualified for the gold medal match with a World Record score of 622.1.

In the final, Dhanush and Mahit had a comfortable 17-5 victory over their compatriots, according to information received from the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI).

Pranjali and Abhinav went down to the Ukrainian pair of Oleksii Lazebnyk and Inna Afonchenko 17-7 in the final of the 10M Air Pistol event, topping qualification with a Deaf World Championship record of 565.

Medals on Day 3:

10 M AIR RIFLE MIXED TEAM

Gold - Dhanush Srikanth & Mahit Sandhu

Silver - Md. Murtaza Vania & Natasha Joshi

10 M AIR PISTOL MIXED TEAM

Silver - Pranjali Dhumal & Abhinav Deshwal

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor