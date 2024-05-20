World League of Fighters to start on June 1 in Bangkok

Bangkok [Thailand], May 20 : The World League of Fighters (WLF), the first-of-its-kind franchise-based league-styled Muay Thai tournament, announced the grand launch ceremony for the inaugural season on June 1st at the prestigious Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok.

Sticking to the league's ideology of sportainment, the mega launch event will offer the audiences mesmerising live musical performances from some of the renowned artists along with an action-packed fight night comprising of five intense bouts to mesmerise the local Muay Thai fans.

To further capture the imagination of the audiences all around the world, the launch ceremony will be held at the highly popular the New Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, in Bangkok, Thailand owned and run by the Royal Thai Army, the Stadium is regarded as the symbol of modern Muaythai, and is frequented by the fans who pack the stadium in large numbers each week to witness thrilling fights.

The event will be attended by the Honorable President of WBC Muaythai, Colonel Thanapol Bhakdibhumi, Fouad Darwish Ceo and Managing Director of Palms Sports, Kevin P. Noone, Secretary General WBC Muaythai, Rajesh Banga, Chairman World League of Fighters, Sunil Mathew, Co-Founder World League of Fighters, Nilesh Pundir, Co-Founder of World League of Fighters, Rahul Saxena, President and CEO World League of Fighters and Samer Al Suojhayer, Co-Founder and Head of Operations WLF Asia.

To kick start the exciting Muaythai action, USA's Matt baker will face off against Azerbaijan's Rauf Gerayzade in the Cruiserweight bout, while Thailand's own Satanfah Sitsongpeenong will take on Iran's Mohammad Sirasani in the Middleweight fight. India's Surya Sagar will vie for a win when he takes on Lithuania's Deividas Danyla in Welterweight match, and Russia's Dana Begzhanova will also be in action against Spain's Alba Morral in the Women's Featherweight bout. The winners of the four bouts will get a Golden Ticket to the inaugural season of the World League of Fighters which will take place in United Arab Emirates later this year. The Muaythai action will close with the Headline Contest between Kazakhstan's Ali Kabdulla and Armenia's Martun Mezhlumyan in a 170 Pound Catchweight contest.

To further add to the spectacle, the fans will get a chance to groove along with the biggest Thai pop sensation Kratae Rsiam, who recently opened Bruno Mars' concert in Bangkok, and will be performing live at the launch ceremony. The renowned Hip Hop sensational musical artist Tong Twopee, who has garnered a cult-like following on social media, will also be performing live for the audience in attendance.

Speaking on the upcoming Launch event, Rajesh Banga, Chairman World League of Fighters said, "The Launch event in Thailand is a teaser of the extravaganza that we will be presenting to the world with the inaugural season of World League of Fighters. We are bringing a exciting format to the world of combat sports, and we are confident our vision will resonate with the global masses. The Launch event will not only give the fans a chance to enjoy Muaythai fights, but also allow them to engage with world class entertainment.We are grateful to WBC Muaythai for their constant support and for the Thailand government authorities for allowing us to showcase our vision at the iconic venue - the New Lumpinee Boxing Stadium."

WLF partnered with World Boxing Council Muaythai to revolutionise the sport of Muaythai and spread its reach across the globe. This is the first time in the Combat Sport World, a franchise-based league-style tournament is being organized featuring 16 of the world's best male and female Muaythai fighters. The renowned international combat sports stars will be divided into 4 franchises that will compete against each other in a round-robin format, to claim the Coveted WLF * WBC Title Belt in the UAE.

President WBC Muaythai, Colonel Thanapol Bhakdibhumi, added: "It is about time the adrenaline-pumping sport of Muaythai gets a revamp. A league-styled competition of such magnitude is a celebration will boost the popularity of the sport and expand its reach beyond horizon. The upcoming Launch event is a moment of celebration for all Muaythai fans, aficionados, trainers, and fighters not only in Thailand, but all around the globe, and we want to give them a show that they will never ever forget. The mingling of Muaythai with entertainment is an unprecedented chapter in the history of combat sports and we cannot wait to present a glimpse of what is in store for the fans."

