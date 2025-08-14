World Padel League: Game Changers Lions, SG Pipers Cheetahs secure wins

New Delhi [India], August 14 : The opening day of the World Padel League served up thrilling matches, with Game Changers Lions defeating last season's finalist Vernost Jaguars in Match 1.

Following them, defending champions SG Pipers Cheetahs staged a dramatic comeback to edge Panorama Panthers 15-13 in Match 2. Fans were treated to long rallies, exciting golden points, and standout performances across both the matches, as per a press release.

-Match 1: Vernost Jaguars vs Game Changers Lions

The day began with a high-intensity men's doubles, where the Deus brothers, Miguel and Nuno, surged to a 4-1 lead over Jorge Nieto and Gonzalo Rubio. The Lions roared back 7-6 and clinched the opener after a gripping tiebreak. In the women's doubles, Marina Guinart and Carla Mesa powered the Lions further ahead, taking a 6-2 win over Lucia Martinez and Giorgia Marchetti. The last set saw Jaguars' young pairing of Rama Valenzuela and Pol Hernandez, 20 and 21 years old respectively, show plenty of fight, but Lions' David Gala and Aris Patinotis closed out the set 6-4 to secure a commanding 19-12 victory.

-Match 2: SG Pipers Cheetahs vs Hubtown Panorama Panthers

The Panthers struck first in women's doubles, with Virgi Riera and Julieta Bidahorria edging out Claudia Fernandez and Sofia Araujo 6-4 in a set packed with long rallies and precise shot-making. The men's doubles was a power-packed showdown, as Daniel Santigosa and Alex Arroyo battled past Maxi Sanchez and Victor Ruiz to win 7-5. With 13-9 in Panthers' favour, the men's double gave a dramatic turn as Cheetahs' Fede Mourinho and Teo Zapata stormed to a 6-0 sweep over Goenaga and Santigosa, completing a turnaround that sealed the match at 15-13.

With both the matches highlighting the league's unique format, where every game counts, the players served high-octane courtside action. With league standings determined by the total number of games won across all sets, even a late surge can transform the outcome and potentially even the season for teams, and day one of was a fitting example of that.

Day two promises more fireworks as the Hubtown Panorama Panthers look to bounce back against the Vedanta Leopards, while the in-form Game Changers Lions face the Khan Tigers. With momentum, pride, and early-season standings on the line, fans can expect another day of high-octane padel and edge-of-the-seat finishes.

