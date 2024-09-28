World Padel League season 2 set to take place in Mumbai

Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 28 : Following the mega success of the World Padel League's inaugural season at the iconic Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, the second season is scheduled to take place in Mumbai next year in February.

With Padel as the world's fastest-growing sport, the World Padel League is being supported by the Indian Padel Federation and the second season will feature top male and female Padel players from across the world competing in franchise teams.

There will also be a live music concert alongside the thrilling Padel action, scheduled to be held at the NESCO Centre, Mumbai, from February 6th to 9th, 2025.

Navdeep Arneja, COO, World Padel League, expressed, "We are thrilled to bring the World Padel League to Mumbai for its second season. After the resounding success in Dubai, we are confident that this one-of-a-kind sporting and music event will be a huge hit in India as well. Padel in India is on the rise, and we are proud to bring the 'Greatest Show on Court' to India," as per a press release by World Padel League.

Sneha Abraham Sehgal, President, Indian Padel Federation said, "Padel has been rapidly rising in India, and more people are increasingly interested in taking up the sport. With the World Padel League coming to India, it shows Padel's growing popularity in the country. This event will not only showcase top talent from around the globe but also inspire more Indian fans to engage with the sport. We are really excited about the World Padel League's debut in India, and I'm confident it will leave a lasting impact on Padel in India," as per a press release by World Padel League.

