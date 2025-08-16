World Padel League: Vedanta Leapords secures two back-to-back wins to reach semis

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 16 : Day four of the World Padel League, powered by Maisour, delivered a night of pure theatre, including nail-biting rallies, last-gasp heroics, and a script that could not have been written better. Debutants Vedanta Leopards refused to bow out, first surviving a tense Eliminator with a 19-13 win over the Vernost Jaguars, then conjuring a comeback against all odds in the Qualifier, edging the Khan Tigers after a 10-9 win in a super shootout to steal a semi-final spot.

On Friday, the post-match celebrations were electric, as the new addition to the league, Vedanta Leopards, revelled in their consecutive victories and were joined by team owner Ankit Agarwal on courtside.

-Eliminator: Vedanta Leopards vs Vernost Jaguars

The opening set saw Jairo Bautista and Sanyo take on Pol Hernandez and Rama Valenzuela in a contest of precision and composure. After trailing for most of the set, the Leopards clawed their way back, holding their nerve to win 7-5. The Deus brothers, Miguel and Nuno, levelled the tie for the Jaguars with a solid 6-4 victory in the second set against Ignacio Piotto and Javi G Mora. With their tournament on the line, Tamara Icardo and Marta Ortega delivered under pressure, sealing a decisive 6-2 win to send the Leopards into the Qualifier.

-Qualifier: Khan Tigers vs Vedanta Leopards

The Leopards were back on court against the Khan Tigers after a quick turnaround for the Qualifier. In the first set, Alejandra Salazar and Veronica Virseda edged past Icardo and Ortega 7-5 after a tightly fought battle. The second set followed a similar pattern, with Leopards' Piotto and Mora refusing to back down, even saving set points, but ultimately falling 7-5 to Juan Bellauti and Lucho Capra. "It was a very good match, decided by the details, and we were happy to go into the final set with a four-game lead," Bellauti said after their set, as quoted in press release.

Trailing by four games heading into the final set, Jairo Bautista and Sanyo produced a spirited 6-2 fightback against Capra and Jose Rico, forcing a super shoot-out, with the scores tied at 16-16. Under league rules, the first team to 10 points wins the super shootout with sudden death at 9-9. It was indeed sudden death that decided the match with Leopards completing a dramatic comeback to steal a spot in the semi-final with a score of 10-9.

With the dust settling on an unforgettable Day 4, the stage is now set for a blockbuster finale.

In tomorrow's semi-finals, the SG Pipers Cheetahs will lock horns with Hubtown Panorama Panthers, while the resurgent Vedanta Leopards face table toppers Game Changers Lions. The winners will battle it out later in the day World Padel League title, promising one last day of high-octane action, soaring emotions, and championship glory.

