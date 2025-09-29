World Para Athletics 2025: India’s Rinku Hooda Wins Gold, Sundar Singh Gurjar Secures Silver in Men’s Javelin Throw F46 Event

World Para Athletics 2025: Rinku Hooda and Sundar Singh Gurjar gave India a double podium in the men’s javelin throw F46 at the World Para Athletics Championships on Monday. Rinku set the tone with his opening round throw of 63.81 metres that broke the 10 year old championship record of 61.89 metres held by China’s C Guo.

INDIA'S RINKU IS NEW WORLD CHAMPION 🏆



Rinku Hooda broke Championship Record with a massive throw of 66.37m at Men's Javelin Throw F64 at World Para Athletics C'ship 2025



Sundar Singh Gurjar wins Silver for India 🥈



THIS IS SO HUGE FOLKS, WELL DONE! 🇮🇳pic.twitter.com/19lbgBNNiL — The Khel India (@TheKhelIndia) September 29, 2025

Sundar then moved ahead with his third round effort of 64.11 metres. His lead did not last long as Rinku produced a massive 66.37 metre throw in the next round. Sundar tried to push closer to his own world record mark of 68.60 metres but his best remained 64.76 metres in the fifth round.

World Champion Rinku!🥇



History scripted on the home ground.

Our TOPS athlete clinched GOLD in Men’s Javelin F46 at the #WorldParaAthleticsChampionships2025 with a record-breaking throw of 66.37m. 🔥



Shattering the Championship Record multiple times, he has made Bharat shine… pic.twitter.com/dc6XfeEN1x — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) September 29, 2025

India narrowly missed a clean sweep. Ajeet Singh Yadav who won silver at the Paris Paralympics finished fourth with 61.77 metres. Cuba’s Guillermo Varona Gonzalez secured bronze with 63.34 metres.

India’s medal tally at this edition has now touched five. Shailesh Kumar and Varun Singh Bhati claimed a gold and a silver in the men’s high jump T63 while Deepthi Jeevanji earned bronze in the women’s 400 metre T20 event. The championships will conclude on October 5.