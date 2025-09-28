World Para Athletics C'ships: Ruzhdi marks sixth successive shot put gold with WR

New Delhi, Sep 28 Bulgaria’s Ruzhdi claimed his sixth successive gold medal in the men’s Shot Put F55 competition in the New Delhi 2025 World Para Athletics Championships at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Sunday.

His domination, confirmed with a World Record of 12.94m, was one of the three world records set in the session.

Malaysia’s Abdul Latif Romly completed a hat-trick of men’s Long Jump T20 gold medals in the World Championships with a world record effort of 7.67m while Ukraine’s Volodymyr Ponomarenko set a men’s Shot Put T12 world record with 17.39m on his second attempt to settle the contest decisively.

The 34-year-old Ruzhdi, acknowledged as a legend, threw the iron ball over 12.94m on his final try, improving on his own mark of 12.69 set in the World Championships in Paris two years ago. Serbia’s Nebojsa Duric had six puts over 12m, but Ruzdhi had five throws better than the best of 12.52m that Duric mustered.

Ruzhdi, who survived a car crash but is paralysed waist down, added to the gold he won in each edition of the World Championships dating back to Doha in 2015. His ability to deliver under crunch moments surfaced when he broke the World Record, making it the third time that he was winning gold with a World Record distance.

Malaysian Abdul Latif Romly completed a hat-trick of World Championships men’s Long Jump T20 crowns. The World Record was a cherry on top for the 28-year-old who was has dominated the event, winning five gold medals and a silver. The only time he has been beaten in the World Championships was back in Dubai in 2019.

Ukraine’s Volodymyr Ponomarenko set a men’s Shot Put T12 world record with a 17.39m effort on his second attempt to settle the contest decisively. Latvia’s Emils Dzilna came up with two puts over 16m but a best of 16.63m was not going to be enough to stop the Ukrainian from taking gold.

Nassima Saifi’s challengers found it hard to dislodge her from the top of the podium as she completed a double hat-trick of the women’s Discus Throw F57 gold medals. The difference was quite apparent as each of her five valid throws was over 32m while China’ silver medalist Tian Yuxin’s best effort of 30.30m was only one of two other throws over the 30m mark.

Catherine Debrunner (Switzerland) was an impressive winner of the women’s 5000m T54 race, with a good victory over Chinese defending champion Tian Yajuan and her own team-mate Patricia Eachus. Debrunner’s arms generated power for her wheelchair to shoot into the lead just after the 3km mark. The 30-year-old returned to claim her second 5000m gold medal.

--IANS

