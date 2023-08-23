World Para Powerlifting Championships: India strike first ever gold, silver on monumental opening day

Dubai [UAE], August 23 : In an awe-inspiring display of grit, determination, and strength, India has emerged victorious, clinching not just one, but two remarkable medals on the inaugural day of the World Para Powerlifting Championships held in the heart of Dubai.

Honey Dabas seized the coveted Gold Medal in an electrifying performance that left the crowd astounded. His awe-inspiring lifts of 132 Kg, 135 Kg, and a minor setback with a foul attempt showcased his relentless pursuit of excellence.

Meanwhile, displaying unparalleled prowess, Rahul Jograjiya secured the Silver Medal in the fiercely contested -72 KG Junior weight category. His remarkable lifts of 128 Kg, 132 Kg, combined with an unfortunate foul attempt, echoed his unyielding spirit.

With an impressive contingent of 21 athletes, India is poised for an unforgettable journey across the nine-day championship.

The elation was palpable as Chief Coach and Chairperson of India Para Powerlifting, JP Singh, exulted, "Today marks a watershed moment for India. These historic medals are a testament to the indomitable spirit of our athletes. With just one medal to our name in previous World Championships, this triumph resounds as a turning point in our sporting legacy. Brace yourselves for an exhilarating cascade of victories in the days ahead."

Expressing his gratitude, Honey Dabas, the Gold Medalist, stated, "My heartfelt thanks to Chief Coach Mr. JP Singh for illuminating our path to success. His unwavering support and belief in our potential have been our guiding light, transcending our disabilities."

These Medals are also historic for India as these are first ever Gold and Silver for India in any World Championships. Before this India won Bronze in 2021 World Championships.

As the championship unfolds, India's soaring journey has only just begun. The nation's athletes are poised to etch their names in the annals of sporting history with their astounding prowess, dedication, and fervor.

