World record holder Jacob Kiplimo to take part in Delhi Half Marathon 2022

New Delhi, Sep 15 Uganda's world half marathon record holder Jacob Kiplimo will be the star attraction at the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon 2022, a World Athletics Elite Label Event, to be held on October 16.

The 21-year-old Kiplimo is the reigning world half marathon champion after claiming the World Athletics Half Marathon Championships title in 2020, and last year ran the phenomenal world record time of 57:31 in Lisbon.

The young Ugandan star has already had an outstanding 2022, winning both the RAK Half Marathon in Ras Al Khaimah (UAE) in February in a world-leading 57:56 and then the Great North Run half marathon last Sunday, two of the few rivals to the VDHM for the unofficial title of 'The Best Half Marathon in the World'.

During the summer, Kiplimo focused on the track and won a bronze medal in 10,000m at World Championships in July and a memorable 5000m/10,000m double at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham last month.

Ethiopia's Amdework Walelegn improved the Delhi course record to 58:53 in 2020, but Kiplimo believes he can run the fastest half marathon ever seen on Indian soil during his first visit to the country next month, the organisers informed in a release on Thursday.

"I have been told that the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon course is a quick one and the record suggests that you can run fast times there. It is always dangerous to make predictions about what you are going to do, but what I can say is that with a month to go to the race I am in good shape, and I will focus on preparing specifically for the race over the next few weeks," Kiplimo was quoted as saying in the release.

"I had a successful track season although I would have liked to have done a little better at the World Championships, but I have not raced too much this year, so I am still fresh and I want to show the people of Delhi and India what I am capable of," he added.

The 17th edition of the Delhi Half Marathon will have a stellar lineup of elite runners.

"On behalf of the Vedanta family, I feel honoured to welcome the current world half marathon and world record holder Jacob Kiplimo to the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon 2022. When Jacob became world champion at such a young age, his story become an inspiration for many. I am sure his participation here will motivate thousands more to take to run for causes that deeply touch us all," said Priya Agarwal Hebbar, Non-Executive Director, Vedanta Limited.

The race has a prize fund of US$268,000, and the international elite field will have its sights on the first prize of US$27,000 for both men and women.

"We are thrilled to be able to welcome Jacob Kiplimo to India for the very first time and to headline this year's Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon. It is a reflection of the event's stature that it annually draws some of the biggest names in distance running," said Vivek Singh, Joint Managing Director, Procam International.

"As one of the leading half marathons in the world, I'm excited that we are back on the international calendar, bigger and better. It's our privilege to welcome Vedanta as the title sponsor, as we look to build on our shared objective of strengthening the legacy of this event as a stimulus for empowerment and change," he added.

