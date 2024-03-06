World Table Tennis Youth Contender 2024: Sarthak Arya clinches gold medal

New Delhi [India], March 6 : Sarthak Arya, a 9th-grade student won a gold medal in the World Table Tennis (WTT) Youth Contender Algeria, in the U15 Singles Category, gold medal in the U15 Mixed Doubles Category at La Coupole d Alger Arena Algiers, and a Silver Medal in the WTT Youth Contender Tunisia, in the U15 Mixed Doubles Category in Table Tennis that took place at the Salle Omnisport de Rades, Rades, Tunisia.

Sarthak competed in Doubles, Mixed Doubles, and Singles categories through unwavering determination and exceptional talent, he triumphed in his journey. His accomplishments have culminated in his selection as 'one of the four outstanding U15 Boys representing the nation'. He is also a National Champion in U15 and holds a high rank in the Indian circuit in the U17 age category as well.

Speaking about Sarthak Arya's achievement, Romita Sharma, Principal at Orchids The International School-Sonipat Campus, said, "On behalf of Orchids we congratulate Sarthak on this tremendous achievement and making our country proud in the International arena. Sarthak The school takes great pride in fostering an environment that encourages students to excel not only academically but also in extracurricular activities. Our curriculum focuses on creating an all-rounder spirit in each student. This remarkable journey of a student will motivate many more students to take up sports and represent our country at the international level."

Excited about his achievement, Sarthak Arya said "I am incredibly honoured and humbled to have achieved such remarkable success at the World Table Tennis Youth Contender events in Algeria and Tunisia. Representing India on the global stage has been a dream come true for me. I would like to express my deepest gratitude to Orchids The International School, Sonipat, my Coach, Teachers and Principal for providing me with unwavering support and encouragement in both academics and extracurricular activities."

The remarkable achievement of a young student from Orchids The International School, Sonipat has marked a global recognition for India on the International level.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor