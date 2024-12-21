World Tennis League: HonorFX Eagles beat Game Changers Falcons for first win of season

Abu Dhabi, Dec 21 After suffering defeats in their first two matches, HonorFX Eagles bounced back with a 20-15 victory against Game Changers Falcons in their last match of Season 3 of the World Tennis League being played at the iconic Etihad Arena here on Saturday. This win took HonorFX Eagles to second place in the standings with an overall game tally of 54 points, while the Game Changers Falcons, despite the setback, held on to the top spot with 68 points.

However, all eyes will be on the final league-stage match between TSL Hawks and Kites, as the finalists will be determined later in the evening after this showdown. With all four teams still in contention, the match promises to be a decisive and thrilling encounter. The women's singles clash between HonorFX Eagles' Iga Swiatek and Game Changers Falcons' Elena Rybakina began on an even note. Swiatek broke Rybakina's third serve to seize the advantage and went on to comfortably close out the set 6-3 for HonorFX Eagles.

In the women's doubles, Swiatek and Paula Badosa made an immediate impact, breaking the opening serve of their opponents, Elena Rybakina and Caroline Garcia, to take control of the set. The duo cruised to a comfortable 6-2 victory, extending HonorFX Eagles' lead to 12-5.

The men's doubles saw a similar dominance from HonorFX Eagles as Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alexander Shevchenko outclassed Game Changers Falcons' Andrey Rublev and Denis Shapovalov. The HonorFX Eagles duo closed out the set 6-4 with ease, giving their team a massive 18-8 lead.

In the all-important set of the match, Game Changers Falcon's Rublev came out all guns blazing against HonorFX Eagles' Tsitsipas. Rublev stormed to a commanding 5-0 lead before Tsitsipas managed to hold serve, making it 5-1. Rublev then sealed the set 6-1, narrowing the overall score to 15-19 and pushing the game into Over Time.

Despite his earlier struggles, Tsitsipas rose to the occasion in the Over Time, holding Rublev to love in a critical game to clinch the match 20-15. The victory marked the HonorFX Eagles' first win of the season.

Rublev, who has been in fine form and has won all the men’s singles sets he has competed in at WTL so far, reflected on his performance.

"I don’t think I’m leading the team; it just happens that my singles matches have been the last ones, and I’ve managed to win them all, so maybe it looks that way. But the truth is, we’re a team, and we’re all trying to do our best together," he said. "Today, I think I played a good match. It was Stefanos' first singles match here, so it’s understandable he didn’t feel his best. I struggled in my first match too, but now I’ve adjusted to the conditions, and I think I played really well today," Rublev added while talking about his match-up against Tsitsipas.

