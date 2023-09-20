World Wrestling Championships: Antim Panghal qualifies for Round of 16

Belgrade [Serbia], September 20 : U20 World Wrestling Champion Antim Panghal qualified for Round 16 in the World Wrestling Championships in Belgrade on Wednesday.

Antim caused a major upset by defeating last year's World Champion Parris D 3-2 in the 53kg weight category.

#TOPSchemeAthlete @OlyAntim makes 🇮🇳 proud at the World Wrestling Championships, being held in Belgrade, 🇷🇸 She clinches 3-2 victory in the 53kg Weight Category, taking down last year's #WorldChampion Parris D 🇺🇸 to reach Round 1⃣6⃣ of the World Championships Many… pic.twitter.com/lXrM2aFZJC — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) September 20, 2023

Earlier, three Indian grapplers had bowed out of the competition in round two at the World Wrestling Championships on Saturday.

Akash Dahiya, in the men's 61 kg freestyle category, first beat Leomid Colesnic of Moldova by 10-5 via Victory by Points with Technical Points (VPO1) but he lost to Uzbekistan's Jahongirmirza Turobov in the round of 16 by 4-7 via Victory by Fall (VFA).

Sandeep Mann also started his 86 kg freestyle campaign with a victory over Dejan Mitrov of North Macedonia by 10-0 via technical superiority. But he lost to China's Lin Zushen in the second round by 0-11 via technical superiority.

Sumit, India's 125 kg freestyle wrestler won his first-round match to Japanese Taiki Yamamoto by 3-1 via Victory by Points with Technical Points (VPO1) but lost his pre-quarters bout to Poland's Robert Baran, the seventh seed by 3-0 via 'win by decision' VPO.

