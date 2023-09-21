World Wrestling C'ships: India's Antim Panghal secures women's 53 kg bronze, 2024 Paris Olympics quota

Belgrade [Serbia], September 21 : Rising wrestling star Antim Panghal secured a bronze medal in the women's 53 kg category and a Paris Olympics 2024 quota for India at the ongoing World Wrestling Championships 2023 in Belgrade, Serbia on Thursday.

She beat two-time European Champion Emma Jonna Denise Malmgren in the bronze medal bout by 16-6.

This is India's first medal at the ongoing edition of the tournament.

Antim has captured India's 23rd medal in the World Championships till date, which includes one gold, five silver and 17 bronze medals.

Sports Authority of India (SAI) Media took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the news about the victory of this Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) athlete.

Panghal qualified for Round 16 in the World Wrestling Championships in Belgrade on Wednesday.

Panghal caused a major upset by defeating last year's World Champion Parris D 3-2 in the 53kg weight category.

Then in the round of 16, she beat Roksana Marta Zasina of Poland, qualifying for the quarterfinals. She beat her opponent by 10-0 via VSU (Victory by technical superiority).

In her final eight bout, she defeated Russia's Natalia Malysheva by 9-6 via VPO1 (Victory by Points with Technical Points).

Vanesa Kaladzinskaya of Belarusia ended the wrestler's winning streak in the semis, but Antim stayed eligible for a bronze medal match, which she won eventually.

